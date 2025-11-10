Notre Dame's New Identity Presents Challenge For Opponents
How do you defend Notre Dame?
In Brian Kelly's Notre Dame CFP appearances and Marcus Freeman's last season, the Irish were far too predictable.
You knew you would get tough defensive play and that Notre Dame would run the football. What wasn't on the menu? A Notre Dame team that could be a consistent threat through the air.
This meant that come playoff time, some very good defenses could game plan to sellout against the Irish run game with little fear of being burned by the Notre Dame pass game.
This is a massive advantage and meant that Notre Dame had to be nearly perfect on every run play against loaded boxes to move the football. To the Irish's credit, they made this work well enough to win the first three playoff games, but couldn't get it done against Ohio State in the title tilt.
2025 Notre Dame presents an entirely different challenge for defenses. Stack the box, and CJ Carr will throw over the top of you. Sit back in coverage, and Jeremiyah Love and JD Price will run the ball downhill through and around you.
Should the Irish make the CFP this year, they will be a tough out since adding the one missing element to past CFP-contending Irish teams.
Notre Dame has true playmakers that will make you pay
The engine behind the Irish run game is Jeremiyah Love and JD Price, true home run hitters each time they touch the football.
There is a realistic possibility that both of these players will enter the NFL draft after this season. It sure would be nice to see what they could do in the CFP before heading to the league.
In the pass game, obviously, CJ Carr's arm has changed the equation. He's not afraid to take deep shots and has the arm talent to back up that courage. On the receiving end, transfers Malachi Fields and Will Pauling have truly reshaped the way everyone perceives the Notre Dame passing attack.
When combining the skill set of these two with Jordan Faison's slippery smooth moves with the ball and Eli Raridon at tight end, Notre Dame is truly hard to defend and would be a headache for any defense to game plan for in the CFP.
For years, it has felt like the Notre Dame run game and defense were title-contending units, while the passing attack weighed the entire operation down.
That is no longer the case. This is a new Notre Dame, a more dangerous Notre Dame. Now, all that's left to do is win three more games and roll the dice in the CFP with a much more dangerous Irish team.