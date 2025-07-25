Paul Finebaum Backs Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame for Big 2025 Season
Notre Dame football has a ship full of bandwagon fans for this season, and you can add ESPN College Football Insider Paul Finebaum to the list. His reasoning isn't because of Notre Dame's roster, but rather its head coach. Finebaum talked about the Fighting Irish Thursday with Mike Greenberg on ESPN's Get Up Show and couldn't stop praising Marcus Freeman.
Greenberg asked Finebaum if the Fighting Irish would return to the College Football Playoff this year and Finebaum said yes. Pretty shocking for a guy who's all about the SEC, but his reasoning might just be spot on.
Marcus Freeman is elite. He showed that last year, beating and outcoaching James Franklin in the crunch at the Orange Bowl. ... And he nearly pulled it off against Ohio State. He has done more with less talent than anybody in college football. Even though this team has serious question marks, they have a difficult schedule, opening against Miami (FL), I think he will find a way to mold them and push back into the playoffs and maybe a decent run.- ESPN CFB Insider Paul Finebaum
And let me say I agree with Finebaum. Notre Dame's schedule is brutal, not to mention no one knows what to expect out of the quarterback position. But Freeman has gotten the best out of his players during his time in South Bend.
Opening on the road against Miami (FL) is tough, followed by Texas A&M, plus USC, Boise State, NC State, Arkansas, and Pitt later in the season.
Freeman's mantra to "Choose Hard" certainly pertains to Notre Dame's schedule in 2025, but he has shown the nation he knows how to get his guys ready week in and week out, and don't expect that to change this season.