NFL Draft Talk: Jim Mora Breaks Down Notre Dame LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Notre Dame All-American linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is a hot prospect ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft. He's considered a sure-fire first round pick, but there are also questions about hit "fit" in the National Football League.

Former Atlanta Falcons, Seattle Seahawks and UCLA Bruins head coach Jim Mora joined Irish Breakdown to analyze Owusu-Koramoah ahead of the draft.

Owusu-Koramoah is considered a lock for the first round, but his range within the first round varies from being in the top 10 to being near the bottom of the draft's first round.

Part of that discrepancy has to do with Owusu-Koramoah not having a definitive position to play at the next level due to his size, or lack thereof. Coach Mora dives into how Owusu-Koramoah has the skills to fit into modern defenses, which are more focused on sub packages and versatility than being a one-position lock.

During the interview he also dives into the concerns that surround Owusu-Koramoah, and he breaks down parts of the former Notre Dame All-American's game that limit aspects of what you need to play linebacker in the NFL.

Coach Mora also talks about current NFL defensive coordinators that would thrive with a player like Owusu-Koramoah.

Related Content

NFL Draft Preview: Breaking Down The Notre Dame Defenders

Is Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah A Top 10 NFL Draft Pick?

Notre Dame LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Is A Unanimous All-American

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Wins The Butkus Award

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter