Notre Dame vs Northern Illinois Game Predictions: Irish on a Mission (Perhaps from God)
Notre Dame is 1-0 after beating Texas A&M 23-13 last Saturday in what some have called the most impressive showing by any team in Week 1.
How does Notre Dame come back a week later while at home against a Northern Illinois program that has given different Power Four/Five teams fits over the last two decades?
Here is what Jeff Feyerer of Notre Dame on Sports Illustrated sees happening:
The home opener following a huge win on the road at Texas A&M to begin the year only has a whiff of letdown if you believe Marcus Freeman hasn’t learned from past experiences or this just appears to be “just an average, run of the mill” Irish team.
They are not. They are on a mission (perhaps from God).
Riley Leonard puts the ball in the air early as the NIU pass rush appears pedestrian compared to the Aggies and we get to see the new Irish signal caller make plays downfield with Collins, Greathouse, and Mitchell.
The Irish defense stymies the Huskies, who realize they are up against a different beast than the Western Illinois team they feasted on last week.
The tandem of Love and Price take over the 2nd half as the Irish run away from the Huskies before their trip to West Lafayette.
What I’ll be watching for: NIU QB Ethan Hampton threw for 5 TDs and 328 yards last week. Does this Irish pass defense even give him one?
Notre Dame 41, Northern Illinois 9
See the next Notre Dame on Sports Illustrated Staff Prediction