Notre Dame's Offense Needs More Love for the Rest of 2024
Notre Dame Running Back Jeremiyah Love Needs More ... Love
Notre Dame's offense isn't where anyone wants it to be
Through five games, Notre Dame's offense is not running as efficiently and consistently as anyone had hoped it would entering this year.
Whether it's the injuries to the offensive line, the reconfigured receiver room, the quarterback who isn't the smoothest natural passer, or the offensive coordinator trying to piece this all together, it's been a frustrating journey at times.
At this point, with the onslaught of severe injuries to the offensive line, I'm uncertain that life will get much easier for the Irish offense after the week off. So what can be done to help boost the Irish's output in the remaining seven games?
Don't overthink it.
Jeremiyah Love Needs More Touches Moving Forward
Heading into the off week, Jeremiyah Love is averaging 13.6 touches per game leaning heavily towards handoffs and the rest being short receptions.
For the remainder of the year, I'd like to see Love's touches averaging up closer to 20 per game, and here's why.
Notre Dame's offense will be limited the rest of the season for multiple reasons ranging from injury to personnel to a quarterback who's more comfortable running than passing.
The Irish will need a spark any way they can get it. Love provides home-run touchdown potential on every play and Notre Dame will need it.
A handful more snaps per game will maximize Love's chances to change a game and also isn't an amount of touches that risk wearing him out overuse. Notre Dame shouldn't overthink this and should lean into its biggest asset.
