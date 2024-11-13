Notre Dame Offensive Line Nominated for Prestigious Joe Moore Award
Notre Dame is used to being nominated for this award, but it's different this time
Notre Dame is no stranger to offensive line accolades. From Joe Moore awards and nominations, to first-round draft picks, to gaining the moniker "O Line U", line play is one of the Notre Dame program strengths and has been for some time.
With this terrific history in mind, it isn't exactly a mind-blowing revelation or a surprise for this unit to be nominated for the Joe Moore Award that honors the nation's best offensive line. But this year, this particular nomination, is different. Much different.
Joe Rudolph deserves a ton of credit for this year's offensive line performance
Notre Dame's offensive line was a huge question mark entering the 2024 season. The Irish had to replace both starting tackles and make some tough decisions about who to play in the middle of the line as well. Complicating things even further was the August season-ending injury to Charles Jagusah who was firmly entrenched in one of the tackle spots.
The ultimate result of these circumstances was Notre Dame facing Texas A&M in game one in the toughest road venue in America with an offensive line that had a combined 6 starts under their belt. Things didn't get much easier after week one as there have been multiple linemen who have missed games due to various ailments and injuries.
But somehow, some way, Notre Dame just kept plugging away. The next men in became the only men the Irish could rely on. And over time, this group gelled. Became more reliable. Became a part of the reason the Irish went on their current seven-game winning streak.
Joe Rudolph was dealt an awful hand this year and has made the most of it. He and his players deserve a ton of credit for upholding the Notre Dame standard of line play amidst some unfortunate circumstances. Hats off to all involved in this operation.
For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.