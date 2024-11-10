Notre Dame Fans Celebrate Major Win and Weekend of Shocking Upsets
Notre Dame football continues to impress
The Always Irish Notre Dame post-game radio show was full of callers who truly appreciated a low-stress evening of football in which the Irish pounded a hated rival 52-3. The Irish defense was again elite and the offense was able to put together over 250 yards through the air along with just over 200 on the ground as well.
Callers appreciate the consistency the Irish have displayed over the course of the now seven-game winning streak the team is on in which the team continues to improve and play winning football. The fans realize there are still three games left to be played and are trying not to get ahead of themselves, but they, and I, cannot stop thinking about potential playoff scenarios. This is dangerous.
Upsets Help Put Irish Fans In Good Mood
Before Notre Dame even kicked off, Irish fans were pleased as Miami and Georgia, both teams ahead of the Irish in the CFP rankings, lost their respective games to Georgia Tech and Ole Miss helping aid the Irish's playoff position. Notre Dame fans also couldn't help but to also revel in LSU's misery as Brian Kelly's boys got trounced at home by Alabama.
By this point in the season, Irish fans know what this team is. Flawed, imperfect, injured, but tough as nails. A team you can be and are proud of. Notre Dame'e November playoff push continues next week against Virginia as the pressure of November football continues to mount for every team in contention. What a ride!