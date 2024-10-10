Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Has a Golden Opportunity for Growth Through the Last Seven Games

The Irish depth will be challenged over the rest of the regular season, and end up better off for it

John Kennedy

Sep 21, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Bryce Young (30) blocks a field goal attempt by the Miami Redhawks in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Bryce Young (30) blocks a field goal attempt by the Miami Redhawks in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
Notre Dame's remaining schedule is uniquely challenging, but not overwhelming

Every single year, fans and media of every college football team look at the schedule and predict wins and losses and to whom. Most of the time, these predictions don't come true. This is why games are played on the field and not on paper or in a database.

It looks like Navy and Army will be challenging games as both teams are having their best combined seasons since WWII, but brand-name teams like FSU and USC are struggling at the moment. College football is unpredictable in this way.

Notre Dame will likely be favored in each of the seven remaining games. The Irish should have an athletic advantage and this should allow for some real confidence and growth from the team as a whole.

These last seven games should jumpstart the development of the large number of young and inexperienced Notre Dame players who must play key roles now due to the large amount of injuries the team has suffered this season.

Jordan Botelho
Sep 14, 2024; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Jordan Botelho (12) is carted off the field with an apparent injury during the second quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Young Irish players show no fear

At one point, mid-Louisville game with the season on the line, Notre Dame had 4 freshmen playing meaningful snaps in key roles spanning every layer of the defense.

Flipping over to the offensive side of the ball, the offensive line has been operating a trial by fire all year with young players due to injuries before and during the season.

Certainly, plenty of rookie mistakes have been and will be made, but this team and these players will be better off for it. Players such as Moore, Young, Viliamu-Asa, Knapp, Urlacher and others are the future of this program and their forced and hurried maturation process will pay dividends in time.

