Notre Dame Has a Golden Opportunity for Growth Through the Last Seven Games
Notre Dame's remaining schedule is uniquely challenging, but not overwhelming
Every single year, fans and media of every college football team look at the schedule and predict wins and losses and to whom. Most of the time, these predictions don't come true. This is why games are played on the field and not on paper or in a database.
It looks like Navy and Army will be challenging games as both teams are having their best combined seasons since WWII, but brand-name teams like FSU and USC are struggling at the moment. College football is unpredictable in this way.
Notre Dame will likely be favored in each of the seven remaining games. The Irish should have an athletic advantage and this should allow for some real confidence and growth from the team as a whole.
These last seven games should jumpstart the development of the large number of young and inexperienced Notre Dame players who must play key roles now due to the large amount of injuries the team has suffered this season.
Young Irish players show no fear
At one point, mid-Louisville game with the season on the line, Notre Dame had 4 freshmen playing meaningful snaps in key roles spanning every layer of the defense.
Flipping over to the offensive side of the ball, the offensive line has been operating a trial by fire all year with young players due to injuries before and during the season.
Certainly, plenty of rookie mistakes have been and will be made, but this team and these players will be better off for it. Players such as Moore, Young, Viliamu-Asa, Knapp, Urlacher and others are the future of this program and their forced and hurried maturation process will pay dividends in time.
