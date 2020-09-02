Why Would Notre Dame Move Osita Ekwonu And Kendall Abdur-Rahman To Running Back?

During Brian Kelly's Tuesday zoom press conference the Notre Dame head coach stated that sophomore Osita Ekwonu and Kendall Abdur-Rahman had moved to running back. That raised three questions: why, are the moves permanent, and how did they look?

In the video above Kelly talks about the moves and how both players looked, so I'm going to focus on the why and the how long.

WHY MAKE THIS MOVE?

Bodies. The running back position needs bodies.

According to sources, the running back position group has been thin throughout fall camp due to injuries and players missing time due to issues with COVID-19 testing. The staff had to make a decision, either push through and wait for players to return or prepare for a scenario in which a similar predicament arises during the season. The staff wisely chose the latter option.

This is going to be a strange year, and there's no guarantee that Notre Dame or any other program won't get in a situation where a big chunk of the depth chart is gone for a week because of COVID-19 or contact tracing. As Kelly hinted in his interview yesterday, there are players missing more time because of contact tracing than the players that actually tested positive for the virus.

There is a need to develop the entire depth chart now more than ever, and running back is one of two positions that have been hit especially hard (safety being the other). Finding legitimate candidates for the position is a must.

Ekwonu was a two-way player in high school that rushed for over 1,300 yards in his final two seasons at Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day. He rushed for 25 touchdowns in his final two seasons as well, and he was an effective power runner, especially near the goal line. Ekwonu isn't going to be an every down back, but he could provide some short yardage or goal line help if the need arises.

It wouldn't be the first time that a full-time defensive player found a niche short-yardage or goal line role as a running back. (Remember Jeff Burris?)

Abdur-Rahman was a dynamic running quarterback at Edwardsville (Ill.) High School. In his final two seasons, Abdur-Rahman racked up a combined 2,534 rushing yards and 41 touchdowns.

He was an elusive runner that could turn the slightest crease into a big play. When he signed with Notre Dame I noted that he could end up at wide receiver or running back for the Irish, so him moving to the backfield at this point isn't the least bit surprising.

ARE THEY PERMANENT MOVES

Ekwonu is simply cross-training at running back due to the depth issues. He's still getting work at linebacker and his future is at linebacker. In fact, when I talked to sources in the late summer and early fall camp period he was one of the young players that was often mentioned at linebacker.

The reality is the linebacker depth chart is absolutely loaded right now, so giving Ekwonu snaps on offense isn't going to hinder that position group, especially since this isn't a full-time move for the sophomore.

I don't know if the move is permanent for Abdur-Rahman, but it wouldn't be a surprise if he stays at the position. The reality is Abdur-Rahman is an athlete that needs the ball in his hands. Making the transition to running back might actually be easier for him than moving to wideout. When he was a prep player, Abdur-Rahman was often used on designed runs, and once he tucked the ball he looked like an elusive, slashing running back.

He would immediately become one of the best athletes at the position, and with the injury history among the veterans in the backfield combined with the depth at wide receiver it would make a lot of sense to make this a permanent move.

Even as a running back Abdur-Rahman would be able to get work in the slot, but as a runner he wouldn't need to be as precise or advanced as a route runner as he needs to be as a wideout.

