Notre Dame’s Special Teams Shine in CFP Sugar Bowl Victory Over Georgia
Irish special teams help seal biggest Irish win in decades
Notre Dame utilized all three phases of its football team to upend Kirby Smart and his SEC champion Bulldogs. We are used to the Irish playing hard-nosed defense and leaning on the Riley Leonard-led run game to control games, but against Georgia, Irish special teams stole the show.
As perhaps a harbinger of things to come, freshman Bryce Young got after Georgia's punter twice on back-to-back plays in the Bulldogs first offensive series. He didn't get home and in fact, collected penalties on both plays, but his relentless aggressiveness was hard to fault.
With a heavy heart, Biagi's units stole the show
Marty Biagi has had a busy last few weeks. Between losing his father, having twins, and his wife being hospitalized, he's had a lot on his plate before we even discuss his work-life situation. On Thursday night, his boys rewarded him big time as his unit accounted for 17 points in Notre Dame's biggest win in decades.
Surely, Jayden Harrison's second-half kickoff return for a touchdown in vintage Rocket Ismail fashion is perhaps the most thrilling highlight of the night, but it wasn't the high point for me. Notre Dame's punt formation switch-up with the offense back on the field fooled Georgia and helped seal the game.
Notre Dame outcoached Kirby Smart, the most proven head coach in the sport on the biggest stage with all of America watching. And what a sight it was to behold. Credit is due to the entire Irish staff. They earned this program-changing victory.