Notre Dame AD Pete Bevacqua Looks Like a Genius After Extending Marcus Freeman Contract
There was major perceptual risk in the timing of Freeman's extension
The timing of Marcus Freeman's extension that will keep him in South Bend through the 2030 season was risky for new Irish AD Pete Bevacqua. With the deal being inked just days before Notre Dame's playoff game with Indiana, the pressure was on Marcus Freeman to deliver a victory.
Had the Irish lost that game, certainly, questions would've risen about the timing of the extension. Was it too early? Why didn't Freeman have to prove himself by winning a playoff game first? Did the negotiations take away from the Indiana game preparation in any way?
Fair or unfair, these are all tough questions that would have come from not only the national media skeptics, but from within the Notre Dame beat as well.
As it turns out, after Notre Dame has collected two playoff wins and is in a title chase, it appears Bevacqua was ahead of the curve.
The long-term outlook of the Irish program is bright
Marcus Freeman is the perfect person at the perfect time to usher Notre Dame into the modern CFP era. His refreshing, classy, and open demeanor is a breath of fresh air for Irish fans who grew tired of both Brian Kelly's attitude and record in big games. It was time for a change. A big change.
With Freeman locked up until 2030, this is his program 100% his. His DNA will permeate every aspect of Notre Dame Football. It's only been 3 years, and both the energy around the program and the results on the field indicate that Bevacqua knew he had something special in his young head coach and made a bold move to ink him for the long term.
So far, so good for Notre Dame's young new leadership at both the head coaching and AD positions.
