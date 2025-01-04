Notre Dame's Brilliant Use Of Transfer Portal On Full Display In Georgia Win
Notre Dame's victory over Georgia made possible by many key transfers
High school recruiting will always be the heartbeat of the Notre Dame program.
The Irish are not a program that could or would want to add or subtract 20-30 players per season in and out of the program. This just isn't how Notre Dame operates given the strict constraints on academics, particularly with undergraduate transfers who oftentimes have issues with crossover credits.
With this in mind, Notre Dame must be very meticulous when it ventures into the portal. It looks like the Irish's evaluative process was spot on in the last cycle. Riley Leonard, RJ Oben, Jayden Harrison, Beaux Collins, and Mitch Jeter, all transfers, made game-changing plays in Notre Dame's historic win over the Bulldogs.
Notre Dame's culture is a healthy one
Acquiring good players in the portal who have the academics to make it into Notre Dame is one part of the equation. Notre Dame is a unique place. It isn't for everyone. Ensuring these players are a good culture and locker room fit in South Bend is the second aspect of this dynamic.
Not only have the Irish brought in a group of transfers that can make winning plays, but all of these men are perfect personality fits for Notre Dame as well. There have been no off-the-field issues, battles of ego, or locker-room disruptions whatsoever.
This is a credit to both the Irish staff and the players themselves.
While the players listed above may have not started their college journeys at Notre Dame, Notre Dame men they have become, on and off the field.
