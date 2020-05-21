Notre Dame Loads Up The Top 100 NFL Players List By CBS Sports

Four former Notre Dame stars were named among the Top 100 NFL players of 2020 list put together by Pete Prisco of CBS Sports.

All four former Fighting Irish players were ranked among the top 50 players by Prisco, a total only topped by Ohio State. Three of the four were offensive linemen.

15. Quenton Nelson, Guard, Indianapolis Colts

“He is now clearly the league's best guard. He is a mauler in the run game and has improved in pass protection. Philip Rivers will love him.”

Nelson is the highest ranked offensive lineman in Prisco’s analysis, which is impressive considering he’s played just two seasons in the NFL. But Prisco is correct, Nelson has quickly emerged as the best guard in the entire league.

27. Ronnie Stanley, Offensive Tackle, Baltimore Ravens

“In his fourth season, he emerged as a star at left tackle. His pass protection is outstanding, but he's improved as run blocker as well, which is a must in the Ravens offense.”

Stanley shot up the rankings after a brilliant 2019 campaign, the best of his four-year career. He earned NFL All-Pro honors and made it to his first Pro Bowl following the season.

37. Harrison Smith, Safety, Minnesota Vikings

“He should have been on the All-Decade team at safety with his range and his ability to do so many things as a big part of the Vikings defense. His play slipped a little last season, but he's still a top-tier safety.”

Smith remains one of the top safeties in the NFL. Prisco raised the same issue I did in that Smith absolutely should have been named to the All-Decade team, and the eight-year pro remains on top of his game.

Smith finished the 2019 season with 85 tackles, and his 11 pass break ups were the second most of his career while his three interceptions tied for the second most of his career.

50. Zack Martin, Guard, Dallas Cowboys

“He continues to be a dominant inside player. The Cowboys are able to do a lot of things on offense because of his ability to excel in the run game and as a pass protector.”

Martin was the third former Notre Dame blocker to crack the top 50. Prior to Nelson’s ascendence it was Martin that was considered the best guard in the league. Martin made his sixth straight Pro Bowl and earned his fourth first-team All-Pro honor following the 2019 season.

Notre Dame tied Alabama and California for the fourth most former players in the Top 100. LSU led the way with eight former standouts in the Top 100, and Ohio State tied Mississippi State for second with five each.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Follow me on twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter