Notre Dame Prepares For A Different Kind Of Challenge vs Northern Illinois
Each week presents a different challenge in a college football season
A week after collecting the biggest win of the Freeman era, Notre Dame returns to South Bend to open up the home slate against the NIU Huskies. The challenge for the Irish this week is very different than their mission last week, yet is every bit as critical.
Can Notre Dame avoid a "letdown" moment after a very emotionally and physically draining week 1 victory? Can they continue building momentum and confidence in front of the eager home crown or will this turn into the latest "Marshall" moment?
These are Notre Dame's goals for this week's game
Being back in welcoming Notre Dame Stadium and facing an opponent with much less raw talent than last week's, the Irish hope to be able to work on parts of their game without feeling as if they need to be perfect to win.
As long as Notre Dame takes this mission seriously, it's a great opportunity to improve.
Notre Dame should have a few goals to accomplish in this game. Continuing to gel along the offensive line will be a weekly priority. I hope to also see the Irish try to grow their intermediate and downfield passing games which weren't a big part of the gameplan Week 1.
Defensively, Notre Dame needs to keep building out its rotations, sub-packages and look for ways to make a great defense even better.
Expect a big win from the Irish this week in front of a grateful home crowd.
Notre Dame-Northern Illinois: 20 Years of Huskies Challenging College Football Giants
Notre Dame vs. Northern Illinois: How to Watch, Listen, and Bet on College Football Saturday
Notre Dame-Northern Illinois: Updated Betting Odds for Irish Home Opener
For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.