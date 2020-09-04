Two Notre Dame Players Earn Preseason All-ACC Honors

Although Notre Dame was picked second in the ACC media's preseason rankings, it would seem those same media members are not overly inthralled with the talent on the roster.

Just two Notre Dame players made the first-team preseason All-ACC team. Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and guard Aaron Banks both earned first-team honors from the media.

No player received fewer first-team votes than Banks, and Owusu-Koramoah had the third lowest first-team votes among the position players.

Clemson (5), Florida State (4), North Carolina (3) and Pittsburgh (3) all had more first-team selections than Notre Dame. The Irish were tied with Louisville for fifth.

The biggest surprise was left tackle Liam Eichenberg not making the first-team squad. Even more surprising was that Boston College tackle Ben Petrula made the first-team squad over Eichenberg. A strong case could be made that Petrula isn't even the best tackle for Boston College; he certainly wasn't in 2019.

In 2019, Pro Football Focus gave Eichenberg an overall grade of 80.5, a pass blocking grade of 85.6 and a run blocking grade of 78.8. He allowed zero sacks, just three quarterback hits and 12 total pressures on 496 pass snaps.

Petrula earned an overall grade of 64.9, a pass blocking grade of 56.0 and a run blocking grade of 68.3. He allowed a sack, six hits and 20 total pressures on just 347 pass snaps.

Clemson tackle Jackson Carman was the other first-team selection. He earned a 74.2 overall grade from PFF, a 75.9 pass blocking grade and a 73.6 run blocking grade.

