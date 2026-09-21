The weekend is over, it's Monday morning and back to work for the majority of the world, and the page now turns from Michigan State to Purdue for No. 3 Notre Dame, as the Fighting Irish pulled out a 27-10 victory over the Spartans on Saturday.

For the third time in four weeks, Notre Dame will take on a Big Ten foe, this time hitting the road for its first true road game of the year at Purdue.



Purdue is obviously in the middle of a rebuild, having not won a conference game since the 2023 season, but has shown signs of life this year that it didn't in the previous two.



Some initial thoughts on Notre Dame's matchup with Purdue as Notre Dame looks to keep hold of another rivalry trophy this week.

Purdue's Improved Offense

I stayed up late watching Purdue and UCLA after Notre Dame finished up Saturday night and I will say, the Purdue offense looks to be much improved.



The Boilermakers are just 1-2 but took Wake Forest to the limit, falling in overtime, and led at UCLA in the second half this past weekend.

Purdue has put up totals of 44 (Indiana State), 36 (Wake Forest in two overtimes), and 38 (at UCLA) so far this year.



By comparison, it didn't score 36 points in a single game last season, even in wins over Southern Illinois and Ball State.





Ryan Browne finds Xavier Townsend for a 75-yard @BoilerFootball TD 😳 pic.twitter.com/3P6HU1bP56 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 20, 2026

Why the difference?



Fame Ijeboi is leading the backfield with six rushing touchdowns and an average of 4.5 yards per carry, Ryan Browne is in his second full year as the starting quarterback and has completed more than 73% of his passes to date, and is averaging more than 10 yards per pass attempt, and a wide receiver core that can actually catch the ball has made a big difference.

I said before the Wisconsin game that Notre Dame wouldn't allow more than 14 points until at least mid-October. I don't have the Fighting Irish on upset alert Saturday, but between you and I, I am concerened about the 14 points thing.

Purdue's Big Ten Losing Streak

The last time Purdue won a game against a Big Ten opponent was all the way back in November of 2023, when it beat Indiana 35-31.



It went winless in the last two years against conference foes and is 0-1 in Big Ten play this year, after falling at UCLA (that's still weird to type) last week.



For comparison, Notre Dame is now 8-1 against Big Ten teams in the time since Purdue won its last conference game, with the one loss coming against Ohio State in the National Championship game at the end of the 2024 season.

Notre Dame's Winning Streak Against Purdue

Notre Dame has taken on Purdue more than any other opponent historically, short of Navy and USC. The Fighting Irish own a commanding all-time lead in the series and will also enter Saturday on quite a winning streak against the Boilermakers.



Notre Dame has won the last 10 meetings against Purdue, with the last loss coming in that dreadful 2007 season.

Sep. 29, 2007; West Lafayette, IN, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees ,left, talks with Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Charlie Weis and Charlie Weis Jr., after the Notre Dame Fighting Irish lost to the Purdue Boilermakers 33-19 at Ross-Ade Stadium. Brees was a former quarterback for the Purdue Boilermakers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just how long is that?



Consider this: Drew Brees (above) was significantly closer to the start of his NFL career than the end, Marcus Freeman was in the middle of his second season as a starting linebacker at Ohio State, the Space Shuttle program still had four more years of flights, and current LSU offensive coordinator Charlie Weis, Jr. (above), was learning from his father on the sidelines during Notre Dame games.

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thought

Notre Dame is still a significant favorite for a reason. After taking a step in the right direction Saturday night against Michigan State, this is the week for the Notre Dame running game to take a huge step in the right direction.

Purdue is improved, especially on offense, but holes in the defense remain.



The Boilermakers allowed UCLA to run for an absurd 369 yards and average 7.7 yards per carry this past week while dashing for four touchdowns.



I don't need those numbers from the Notre Dame rushing attack that is yet to have a rush of 20 yards this year, but I do need a consistant running game for four quarters, not just an improved one over the last two.