Notre Dame vs Purdue: Irish Quarterback Dynamic Has Taken a Dramatic Shift
Riley Leonard hurt but still plans to play as of now
In what should be a surprise to nobody who witnessed Riley Leonard get up slowly and hold his non-throwing shoulder during the game against Northern Illinois after multiple hard hits. News has emerged that Leonard did indeed injure his non-throwing posterior labrum, but as of now still plans to start against Purdue.
Notre Dame has had a hard enough time moving the ball, especially through the air ever with a fully healthy Leonard, what kind of production can be expected of him when injured?
This is a fair question to ask with a scary answer for Irish fans. This is a dangerous dynamic for Notre Dame who is now backed into a corner after last week's letdown.
Notre Dame has a "freebie" chance at QB now
If Notre Dame benched their very well-compensated transfer quarterback after just two games due to performance, it would create a cascade of Irish drama and narratives that would be best avoided.
From questions about portal usage to how agents will feel about directing future transfers to Notre Dame only to get the quick hook should things get rocky, it'd get ugly fast.
But should Notre Dame need to start another QB due to injury, well that's a different story.
That would enable the Irish to try and get a spark from a new signal caller without going through a public benching and all of the outrage that'd surround the miscalculation of the entire situation to begin with.
This could be a moment for Notre Dame to see what else it has to work with ... if Leonard really can't go.
