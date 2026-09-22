When Notre Dame and Purdue met in South Bend last year, the two old rivals were met with a long afternoon that featured a lightning delay and saw a combined 86 points scored in the 56-30 Fighting Irish victory.



While 86 points might not be entirely out of the question again this time around, the lightning delays appear to virtually no threat at all when Notre Dame invades West Lafayette on Saturday.

Weather Forecast for Notre Dame at Purdue This Saturday

What awaits the third-ranked Fighting Irish and Purdue is perhaps the most perfect fall weather one could draw up.



The game kicks at 2:00 p.m. ET, and at that time the forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and a temperature right at 73 degrees.

Game week



Squaring off for the Shillelagh Trophy



at Purdue

📍 West Lafayette, Indiana

📆 Saturday, Sept. 26

⏰ 2 PM ET

📺 Peacock#GoIrish☘️ | @tirerack pic.twitter.com/XZ5u0du1GY — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 21, 2026

So it'll be pretty much perfect conditions in West Lafayette as an improved Purdue offense awaits Notre Dame's elite defense.

Notre Dame's Current Winning Streak vs Purdue

Notre Dame will bring a 10-game winning streak into West Lafayette on Saturday, which dates back to the 2008 meeting between the Fighting Irish and Boilermakers.



The last time Purdue beat Notre Dame in football, the world was quite a different place.



The date was September 29, 2007, and a 33-19 Boilermakers victory put Notre Dame at 0-5 to start the season.

For whatever its worth, the average gas price in the United States at this time was a massive $2.84 per gallon and "Stronger" by Kanye West was the top song on the Billboard Top 100 list the last time Purdue beat Notre Dame in football.



Perhaps the most telling of how long it has been since Purdue beat Notre Dame in football is the fact that since September 29, 2007, six graduates of Purdue University have made their first flights into outer space since that date.

I know Purdue's offense is improved this season, but it's defense, especially against the run, is still putrid.



With the weather looking like it's going to be a chamber of commerce type day in West Lafayette, it certainly would appear that there is virtually no reason to worry about Notre Dame's winning streak against the Boilermakers coming to an end this time around.

What I am interested to see, though, is just how well Notre Dame's secondary performs against Purdue. This is the best passing game Notre Dame will have seen to date, and one that has been scoring in the 30s regularly through three games.



Can it eliminate big passing plays, something it had troubles a couple times with against Michigan State?



Despite the lopsided feel, there will still be plenty to watch in this contest.