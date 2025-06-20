Notre Dame Making Final Push for First 2026 Tight End Commitment
Notre Dame football's huge recruiting weekend last weekend drew high praise across the college football recruiting world and is already reaping rewards.
Earlier this week, we saw star linebacker commitment Thomas Jones, Jr. reaffirm his commitment despite receiving a heavy push from his father's alma mater, Georgia. Also, Wednesday saw offensive lineman Grayson McKeogh commit to Notre Dame despite hailing from Penn State's backyard.
One position Notre Dame hasn't had success recruiting in 2026 in terms of commitments is tight end. That may soon be changing, however.
Preston Fryzle, a three-star tight end from Toledo (Central Catholic), Ohio, has announced his college commitment date for June 23 and is down to only Notre Dame, Miami, and Iowa.
Although his recruiting rankings aren't sky-high, those three programs have produced as much NFL talent at the position as any historically, and should speak to his prospects as a player.
Fryzle hauled in 43 receptions for 807 yards and 10 touchdowns as a high school junior and checks in at 6-4, 220 pounds.
Notre Dame's Tight End Plans
With the way recent recruiting has gone for Notre Dame at tight end this could be just the start at the position. I expect Marcus Freeman, Mike Denbrock, and the Fighting Irish to land the Fryzle commitment, but also wouldn't be surprised if we're looking at a class where three are potential signees.
Ian Premer of Kansas remains a big-time target for Notre Dame in this cycle as the Irish remain hot on his recruiting trail. Evan Jacobson of Iowa is another prospect to keep an eye on at the position as he projects to play more of the traditional in-line tight end role.