New Notre Dame QB Blake Hebert Can Fly Under the Radar — In a Good Way
Blake Hebert joins the 2025 Irish class
After Deuce Knight flipped his commitment from Notre Dame to Auburn, the Irish had a QB vacancy to fill in the 2025 class. The Notre Dame staff quietly worked behind the scenes to gauge fit and interest for this role culminating Monday with the commitment of Blake Hebert, previously a Clemson commit.
While it's never ideal to be in the position Notre Dame's staff found themselves in, scrambling for a QB after you thought you had one secured for some time, the Irish staff did a good job identifying their next target and gaining a flip commitment. This is a solid rebound from a frustrating situation.
Hebert can fly right under the radar in the best way possible
Blake Hebert is a solid prospect at 6'3 205 with a big arm and decent mobility. What Hebert isn't? The physically athletic freak Deuce Knight is that Notre Dame fans have had their attention on for years. While this is a hard role to fill, being the player that comes after Deuce, it could end up being an advantage for Hebert in the long run.
Hebert will not enter Notre Dame with the fanfare of Deuce Knight. He will also not be written and discussed for a year with huge expectations before actually signing with the Irish the way Deuce was. This allows Hebert to ease into South Bend without a lot of attention.
Hebert will be able to settle into college life at Notre Dame fairly comfortably, by Irish QB standards anyway. He will be able to ramp up his college career quietly and will have a chance to really shock and surprise people as he develops onto the scene with low pressure.
Hopefully, he takes full advantage of this unique Notre Dame QB scenario as he begins his career.
