Notre Dame football has seen a steady rise in its quarterback talent in recent years, and is in the running for another big-time signal caller on the recruiting front. This one is for the 2028 recruiting class, as Wonder Monds already committed to Notre Dame for the 2027 cycle.

Neimann Lawrence of Plantation (American Heritage), Florida, announced Wednesday that he'll be announcing his college choice on June 25.

The good news for Notre Dame is that it is seen as one of Lawrence's finalists, but the bad news is that pretty much nobody out there sees the Fighting Irish as the favorite.

Neimann Lawrence's Finalist Programs

Notre Dame remains a contender for Lawrence, but nearby Miami won't make things easy, nor will Texas, Michigan, or Texas A&M, who are all finalists.

NEWS: Four-Star QB Neimann Lawrence will announce his commitment June 25th, he tells me for @Rivals



The No. 6 QB in the 2028 Class will choose between Notre Dame, Miami, Texas, Michigan, and Texas A&Mhttps://t.co/Bqj6XcBzNQ pic.twitter.com/SmIwLUyt62 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 3, 2026

While CJ Carr will enter the 2026 season as a favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, I'm going to be betting against Notre Dame to win this recruitment.

The timing of things makes me think Texas is the team to beat here, but the good news for Lawrence is that he's got a good chunk of college football's biggest spenders when it comes to NIL, so regardless of where he ends up, he'll be making a fine pay day.

Notre Dame's Quarterback Outlook in Years to Come

Notre Dame has the base of its recruiting class for the 2027 cycle already in place, and a big part of that was landing its quarterback early on.

Even if it doesn't look that way at first glance.

Notre Dame landed a commitment from big-time quarterback prospect Teddy Jarrard of Georgia for the 2027 class. However, Jarrard reclassified to the 2026 recruiting class, and is set to head to Notre Dame this summer.

Jarrard joined Florida product Noah Grubbs in the 2026 class, as Grubbs is already on campus and both will be true freshmen in South Bend this fall.

2027 has the aforementioned Monds, who also reclassified. While he was ranked as the top quarterback in the 2028 cycle, he reclassified to 2027 last December, and ultimately announced his commitment to Notre Dame earlier this spring.

Quarterbacks tend to really help get the ball rolling for the rest of a recruiting cycle, and even if they end up reclassifying to a different year, as Notre Dame has shown, getting a guy that age can help get the ball moving for a class.

While I'd bet against Notre Dame landing Lawrence, it's clear that Notre Dame has raised the bar in terms of quarterback recruiting and will be looking to land another prized piece at the position for 2028.