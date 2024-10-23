Irish Breakdown

Listen Live: Notre Dame Radio Call Of Bryce Young's Blocked Field Goal

Catch the thrilling moment as Notre Dame's Bryce Young blocks a crucial field goal. Listen live to the radio call and relive the excitement.

John Kennedy

Notre Dame defensive lineman Bryce Young, right, celebrates after winning a NCAA college football game 31-24 between Notre Dame and Louisville at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in South Bend.
Notre Dame defensive lineman Bryce Young, right, celebrates after winning a NCAA college football game 31-24 between Notre Dame and Louisville at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Notre Dame's special teams dominated Georgia Tech

Notre Dame beat Georgia Tech last Saturday in Atlanta in all phases of the game of football. While it's always great to see the Irish dominate an opponent offensively and defensively, there's just something unique about terrific special teams play. It just hits differently.

Against the Yellow Jackets, Notre Dame ran two fake kicks for first downs, one being by former QB Tyler Buchner, to go along with a blocked FG by Bryce Young. This kind of well-rounded three phase beating on the road is exactly the kind of performance Freeman was looking for for his team.

A silver lining to an unfortunate situation for Notre Dame

Unfortunately, Notre Dame has been hit hard by injuries this season. This has stressed the roster and has forced many young and inexperienced players to become key contributors. While it's very hard to win with so much youth on the field, there is one benefit to this process.

The snaps young first or second-year players like Bryce Young and others on the defensive side of the ball are getting now will pay off big time for Notre Dame down the road. From Drayk Bowen, to KVA, to Leonard Moore, to Adon Shuler, and more, these players are not overwhelmed by the moment and it shows.

Not only will these players be ahead of the curve due to their early playing time, but they will also develop into the leaders of the program as well. It's a joy to see the future of the program contribute to winning efforts now knowing that these players will continue to get better and grow together.

For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.

AP Poll Voter Forgets To Include Notre Dame In Top 25

Notre Dame's 5-Game College Football Playoff Elimination Challenge

Notre Dame Football: Irish Fans Embracing Whatever Comes Next

Notre Dame vs. Navy: Early Weather Report for Game Day Conditions

Notre Dame vs Navy: The Irish Can Earn Third Win Over a Ranked Team

Published
John Kennedy
JOHN KENNEDY

Home/Football