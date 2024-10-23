Listen Live: Notre Dame Radio Call Of Bryce Young's Blocked Field Goal
Notre Dame's special teams dominated Georgia Tech
Notre Dame beat Georgia Tech last Saturday in Atlanta in all phases of the game of football. While it's always great to see the Irish dominate an opponent offensively and defensively, there's just something unique about terrific special teams play. It just hits differently.
Against the Yellow Jackets, Notre Dame ran two fake kicks for first downs, one being by former QB Tyler Buchner, to go along with a blocked FG by Bryce Young. This kind of well-rounded three phase beating on the road is exactly the kind of performance Freeman was looking for for his team.
A silver lining to an unfortunate situation for Notre Dame
Unfortunately, Notre Dame has been hit hard by injuries this season. This has stressed the roster and has forced many young and inexperienced players to become key contributors. While it's very hard to win with so much youth on the field, there is one benefit to this process.
The snaps young first or second-year players like Bryce Young and others on the defensive side of the ball are getting now will pay off big time for Notre Dame down the road. From Drayk Bowen, to KVA, to Leonard Moore, to Adon Shuler, and more, these players are not overwhelmed by the moment and it shows.
Not only will these players be ahead of the curve due to their early playing time, but they will also develop into the leaders of the program as well. It's a joy to see the future of the program contribute to winning efforts now knowing that these players will continue to get better and grow together.
