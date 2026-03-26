Notre Dame might be preparing for the 2026 season at spring practice, but on Wednesday night, it received a significant recruiting win.



Running back Lathan Whisenton made his commitment known, giving Notre Dame eight total players in its 2027 recruiting class to date.



Whisenton had been on Notre Dame's campus last weekend as part of its Junior Day.

Lathan Whisenton As a Prospect

Whisenton comes from Waco (Midway), Texas and with a four-star rating according to the 247Sports composite rankings.



That outlet ranks him as the 19th best running back in the country and a top 300 player overall.

Whisenton lists over 25 scholarship offers, including from the likes of SMU, Texas A&M, LSU, Florida, Texas, Auburn, Oklahoma, Michigan, and several others.



He stands 5-11 and checks in at 194 pounds. When you look at Whisenton it's impossible to overlook his elite speed.



He has a 10.54-second 100-meter dash to his name which speaks to just how elusive his speed is.



Whisenton becomes Notre Dame's second running back recruit in the last two cycles from the Lone Star State, joining Javian Osborne from last year's class.

What's Next for Notre Dame Recruiting?

Notre Dame remains on the prowl for several more commitments in the not-so-distant future, but I'd like to focus on the running backs for now.



Notre Dame will almost always try to bring in two running backs in each recruiting class, and 2027 appears to be no different.



Notre Dame has extended scholarship offers to a total of 17 running backs in the 2027 recruiting cycle. Five of those have committed elsewhere, while Whisenton just committed to Notre Dame.



Keldrid Ben, also of Texas, plans to visit Notre Dame this weekend despite committing to Oklahoma back on December 1.

Notre Dame's 2027 Recruiting Class to Date

It might feel like things had slowed down a bit for Notre Dame on the recruiting trail of late, but it's already off to a great start for the class. Whisenton's commitment moves the Fighting Irish into the fourth spot nationally according to 247Sports, ranking it just behind Ohio State and just ahead of Georgia in class rankings.

Notre Dame's Eight Commitments (Rankings from 247Sports):

James Halter, Offensive Tackle, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: 4-Star



Xavier Hasan, Cornerback, Raleigh, North Carolina: 4-Star



Ace Alston, Cornerback, Cincinnati, Ohio: 4-Star



Khalil Terry, Safety, Tustin, California: 4-Star



Lathan Whisenton, Running Back, Waco, Texas: 3-Star



Amarri Irvin, Linebacker, Bradenton, Florida: 3-Star



Richie Flanigan, Defensive Lineman, Green Bay, Wisconsin: 3-Star



Sean Kraft, Longsnapper, Swannanoa, North Carolina: 3-Star