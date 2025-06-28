Notre Dame Wide Receiver Commit Silences Miami Flip Rumors
Notre Dame wide receiver Jordan Faison has become a mainstay of Notre Dame's pass catchers over the last two seasons and is getting ready for his junior year, which will hopefully bring even more production for the Fighting Irish.
It was Faison's brother who drew some headlines this off-season, though, as Dylan, a senior at St. Andrew's School in Boca Raton, Florida was the first commitment in Notre Dame's 2026 recruiting class. Despite his commitment back in March of 2024, Miami extended a scholarship offer in early June.
With Boca Raton being right up the road from Miami, is there any reason for Notre Dame fans to be concerned that Dylan will choose his own path and head to a Fighting Irish rival, instead of follow Jordan's footsteps?
According to recruiting guru Mike Singer of On3, Notre Dame has nothing to worry about regarding the younger Faison and the Hurricanes.
Recruiting is different now compared to even a few short years ago, but wording it as strongly as "Notre Dame is family" and calling it home, it would certainly appear Marcus Freeman and company seem to have extremely little to worry about here.
Like Jordan, Dylan plans to also play lacrosse for the powerhouse Fighting Irish as he's ranked as 2026's No. 1 lacrosse recruit in the country according to Inside Lacrosse.
When you see his quick feet and unquestionable body control, it's a surprise that more than Notre Dame and Miami haven't gotten on board with him as a football player.