SEC Powerhouses Rejected: Notre Dame Football Lands Elite Defensive Recruit
From afar things have appeared quiet on the Notre Dame football recruiting front as the Fighting Irish last received a commitment back in late January. That is at least until Saturday when big-time defensive end Ebenezer Ewetade of North Carolina.
Just how big of a recruiting win is Ewetade for Notre Dame? That somewhat depends on which outlet you ask but when a young man picks Notre Dame over Alabama and Georgia both, Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish clearly did something right.
Ewetade checks in at 6-4, 221-pounds and according to MaxPreps, has piled up a remarkable 15 sacks as a high school sophomore and junior while making 36 tackles for loss in that time.
Ewetade is a physical freak with a body-type that looks the part of an NFL body, at least as a high school junior. He's got the quickness off the edge to go along with the body as well, but will certainly need to fill out in the weight room.
As I mentioned above, just how big-time of a recruit Ewetade is in terms of recruiting depends on who you ask. Ewetade ranks as the nation's 36th overall player according to On3 while 247Sports isn't as high, ranking him as the 242nd best player in the class and 27th best edge rusher.
After beating Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, and others for Ewetade, Notre Dame now has eight recruits in its 2026 recruiting class. Ewetade is the first defensive lineman to join the 2026 Notre Dame recruiting class but the Fighting Irish staff certainly aren't done as they're going big-game hunting in this class.