Notre Dame 'Pot of Gold' Recap: Key Takeaways from the Offensive Side
Notre Dame continued to make its annual "Pot of Gold" tradition on St. Patrick's Day bigger and bigger each year and that continued in 2025. Marcus Freeman and company offered nearly 100 of the best prospects in the 2027 cycle (rising sophomores) as the Irish continue to make St. Patrick's Day their own.
Defensive line and the trenches as a whole were clearly a point of emphasis for Notre Dame on this rendition of Pot of Gold, however there were a handful of intriguing offers that went out to skill players as well that will surely be recruits to keep an eye on as the 2027 cycle really starts moving.
WR Julius Jones Jr.
2027 pass catcher Julius Jones Jr. is one of the best prospects in the country regardless of position and if his name sounds familiar, it should. Jones Jr.'s father of the same name was one of the best running backs in Notre Dame history and will surely have brought up his son as a fan of the Fighting Irish.
The 5-10, 160-pounder from St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Florida is a difference maker at a position Notre Dame needs to recruit well in SO badly. To get over the hump and finally win a national championship, bringing in elite receiver talent is the next step. Jones Jr. is precisely what Notre Dame needs.
Consider him a must get in 2027.
RB Kemon Spell
After stealing away Penn State running backs coach Ja'Juan Seiders from the Nittany Lions, naturally, the running backs he was recruiting to come to Penn State immediately become top of the board targets to bring to South Bend.
Kemon Spell fits the bill perfectly. Spell verbally committed to Penn State back in August of last year, but will surely be intrigued to at least test the waters with following Seiter to Notre Dame.
Spell is rated as one of the best backs in the country, ranked as a Top 50 player on all recruiting services, and would be a welcome add to Notre Dame's stacked running backs room as an addition to the 2027 class.
WR Quentin Burrell
Chicago Mount Carmel WR Quentin Burrell will be a name for Notre Dame fans to know as the 2027 cycle gets into gear. The Fighting Irish need to continue to recruit the Chicago area at a high level and need to bring in top-end receiver talent.
You can see where these two go hand-in-hand. A big sophomore season from Cam Williams, who also hails from Chicago, may go a long way here in Notre Dame landing Burrell.
Receivers need to see that they can get the ball at Notre Dame and that they can reach the NFL if they elect to come to South Bend. It appears as though Malachi Fields and Jaden Greathouse are NFL guys.
Who is next?