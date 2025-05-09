Notre Dame Emerges as Major Threat to Flip USC Wide Receiver
Notre Dame and USC remain football rivals both on the field (for now) and in plenty of recruiting battles off it. The latest big-time recruiting news nationally has an impact on both as Notre Dame could potentially be close to flipping a USC commitment to instead come to South Bend.
Kohen Brown is a three-star wide receiver Waxahachie, Texas and committed to USC back on April 2. That commitment turned out to be short-lived however as roughly five weeks later he has changed his tune on Lincoln Riley's USC Trojans.
"After a lot of thought and meaningful conversations with my family, I've decided to decommit from USC. I want to sincerely thank the coaching staff and everyone at USC for all the support and belief in me. I truly appreciate everything they've done. At this point, I feel it's best for me to reopen my recruitment 100 percent. Thank you all for understanding and for the continued support - it means a lot to me," Brown posted to X on Friday.
Notre Dame landed a commitment from prized running back Javian Osborne last weekend and the fellow Texas high school product has made it clear he wants Brown to join him in South Bend.
Just two days ago, Brown posted to X that he had received an offer from Notre Dame.
With USC holding a policy that committed players aren't to visit other programs whether they're considered official or unofficial visits, the news might not guarantee Notre Dame as Brown's final landing spot but would certainly seem to indicate he wants to at least check South Bend out.
Brown checks in at 5-11, 175-pounds and chose USC despite holding scholarship offers from more than 35 different programs. This will certainly be a player for Notre Dame fans to keep an eye on in the coming days and weeks as the Fighting Irish have 14 commitments in the 2026 recruiting class, but just one from a wide receiver.