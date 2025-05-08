Notre Dame Sends Out Key Football Offers Wednesday
Marcus Freeman and his staff know if the Fighting Irish are going to get over the hump and win a national championship, they need to continue to step up their game on the recruiting front. You can make that argument for any school but considering Notre Dame has a higher set of academic standards than most Power Four programs, recruiting can be challenging at times. But that doesn't mean the Irish aren't going to ease up on the gas pedal when it comes to recruiting though either. Notre Dame has hit the ground running so far this spring, and on Wednesday the Irish hit it even harder after offering a handful of high school student-athletes.
Kohen Brown is the most recent player to receive an offer out of South Bend, but considering the senior wide receiver from Texas has already verbally committed to USC, it's probably a long shot the Irish land him.
The three-star recruit caught 54 passes for 1,084 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior at Waxahachie High School and rushed for a pair of touchdowns on 15 carries for 138 yards. Still though, until Brown signs his letter of intent at USC, Freeman and the Irish have a chance at luring Brown away from Lincoln Riley and the Trojans.
Drayk Bowen was a recent a two-sport student-athlete at Notre Dame -- football and baseball, before dropping baseball this spring-- but could Jaden Walk-Green be the next? It's way too early to tell, but the sophomore defensive back from Centennial High School in California did receive an offer to play football for the Irish on Wednesday.
Walk-Green has a handful of offers, including a pair of Big 12 offers -- Arizona and Arizona State -- but nothing quite as big as Notre Dame. That could change down the road considering Walk-Green is only a junior, but nonetheless, give credit to Freeman and his staff for offering Walk-Green early.
Defensive end Isaac Miller from Catholic Memorial High School in Wisconsin is only a sophomore too but that didn't stop the Irish from making the No. 2 player in his class from America's Dairyland an offer.
Miller currently has seven offers from power four conferences, five of which are from the Big Ten schools-- Purdue, Northwestern, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa -- so don't get your hopes quite set on Notre Dame landing Miller.
And last but certainly not least, two-way phenom Donovan Webb from Panther Creek High School in Texas also received an offer from the Irish on Wednesday.
The multi-star recruit got it done on offense, defense and special teams last year, and currently has over 35 scholarship offers. Webb has also begun visiting schools, including rival Ohio State later this month.
Guessing how many of these guys Notre Dame lands is almost impossible to say, but hopefully at least one. And hopefully Notre Dame lands top 10 running back Jonaz Walton too, who recruiting insider Steve Wiltfong predicted will end up in South Bend earlier this week.