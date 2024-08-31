Notre Dame Recruiting Targets in College Station This Weekend
Notre Dame won't be hosting any recruits this weekend as it kicks off the season on the road against Texas A&M.
However, that doesn't mean the Irish's top prospects won't be paying close attention. Several highly sought-after recruits from the Class of 2026, who have Notre Dame offers will be at the Texas A&M game watching the pivotal matchup up close.
Notre Dame Looks to Impress Elite Prospects
The 2025 recruiting cycle has slowed as Notre Dame's class nears its final shape, but as the team heads to College Station for its season opener, several top targets from the Class of 2026 will be in attendance to watch the much-anticipated matchup.
Five-Star Bralan Womack - This elite 2026 safety was once seen as a strong Notre Dame lean, but the situation has cooled in recent months. Still, Womack will get a close look at the Notre Dame defense, led by Defensive Coordinator Al Golden, on Saturday night.
His attention will likely be focused on 2023 Nagurski Award Winner Xavier Watts and sophomore Adon Shuler, as the Notre Dame defensive backfield is among the best in the country.
Four-Star Braeden Jones - The highly sought-after defensive end from Notre Dame’s backyard in Chicago is making the trip to Texas to catch the game. Jones, a key target for the Irish in 2026, has already visited South Bend multiple times and recently received a prediction from On3’s Mike Singer to join Notre Dame’s 2026 class.
Four-Star Cincere Johnson - This talented 2026 linebacker from Ohio will also be at Kyle Field this weekend. Johnson visited Notre Dame earlier this summer and will be watching closely as the young Irish linebackers, under the guidance of Linebackers Coach Max Bullough, take the field.
Four-Stars Davian Groce and Javian Osborne - Both 2026 running backs hold early offers from Notre Dame, though it's unclear how strong the Irish's chances are with either. They will be observing fellow Texan Jadarian Price in action. A standout performance by Price could significantly impact the recruitment of both prospects.
Other Targets Expected In College Station
In addition to the recruits already mentioned, several other prospects holding Notre Dame offers are expected to be at Texas A&M this weekend. These include:
Five-Star St Paul's Espiscopal (AL) EDGE Anthony Jones, Four-Star Madison (TX) WR Jordan Clay, Five-Star Mount Miguel (CA) ATH Brandon Arrington, Four-Star Panther Creek (TX) ATH Jalen Lott, Four-Star Memorial (TX) LB Tank King, Four-Star Red Oak (TX) WR Brayden Robinson, Four-Star McCallie School (TN) CB Chaston Smith, Four-Star Lone Star (TX) S Jordan Beck, and Three-Star Fort Bend Marshall (TX) LB Noriel Dominguez.
As is often the case, this list may evolve, with some recruits potentially unable to attend. Nonetheless, a significant recruiting turnout is anticipated this weekend in College Station, with many prospects who have caught Notre Dame's eye set to be in attendance.
Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M Ticket Prices Skyrocketing
5 Notre Dame Players to Watch Against Texas A&M