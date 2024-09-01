Recruiting Wins and Strong Evaluations Shine in Notre Dame Victory Over Texas A&M
Notre Dame and Texas A&M rarely face off directly in recruiting battles. While both programs pursue many of the same players, it’s uncommon for a recruit to be choosing solely between these two schools.
However, in the case of Irish sophomore running back Jeremiyah Love, this scenario may have applied towards the end of his recruitment and the Aggies were in his top group when he committed to Notre Dame.
On the other hand, Jadarian Price, a highly sought-after running back from Texas in the 2022 class, didn't receive the attention he might have expected from his in-state program.
Jeremiyah Love's Recruiting Backstory
Love was a top-100 recruit in the 2023 class, attracting interest from nearly every school in the country. Notre Dame was at the forefront of his recruitment for a long time, but there were certainly ebbs and flows. Ultimately, the Irish secured his commitment in October 2022, fending off major programs like Alabama, Michigan, and Texas A&M.
Despite Love's commitment to Notre Dame, Texas A&M continued to pursue him vigorously. In the days and weeks leading up to the early signing period, there were persistent rumors that the Aggies were working hard behind the scenes to entice the Missouri high school standout, even hinting at substantial NIL offers.
Fast forward two years, and Jeremiyah Love now sits atop the Notre Dame running back depth chart. Last night he led the Irish in rushing with 14 carries for 91 yards (6.5 YPC), including the game winning touchdown against Texas A&M with 1:54 remaining in the game.
Jadarian Price Uses Chip On His Shoulder In Game 1
Price was once an underrated recruit early on in the 2022 recruiting cycle, but things quickly changed during his senior season as he became a household name out of the Texas high school ranks.
Notre Dame was among the first major programs to show interest, securing his commitment in February 2021. Price finished as a top-200 player in his class, but notably, one prominent Texas school, Texas A&M, never extended an offer.
The rest is history. Price signed with Notre Dame and made a name for himself early on in South Bend before an injury in his first fall camp. He was a role player last year, working exclusively behind Audric Estime - now with the Denver Broncos. This season, he will take on a prominent role in the Irish backfield.
Last night at Kyle Field, he gave Notre Dame its first touchdown of the 2024 season, breaking a 6-6 tie halfway through the 3rd quarter on a 47-yard scamper.
Both players likely felt a sense of satisfaction last night, albeit for different reasons. For Jeremiyah Love, it was a testament to Notre Dame’s significant recruiting triumph over an SEC recruiting powerhouse. For Jadarian Price, the moment carried additional meaning. The video of him discussing his recruitment highlights his sentiments: although he might have chosen Notre Dame regardless, performing well against an in-state program that never showed him interest was especially gratifying.
