Jadarian Price Scores Notre Dame's First Touchdown of the Season: A Game-Changing Moment
Points have been extremely hard to come by between Notre Dame and Texas A&M but the Irish have found the endzone first.
Jadarian Price, the Texas native gave Notre Dame the lead with an impressive 47-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter. Price showed off the his incredible power and speed as he put Notre Dame in front for the first time in the evening.
See the highlight below.
The Irish running game is picking up steam and looks to continue the success at the second half rolls on.
The trio of Price, Jeremiyah Love, and Riley Leonard could be too much for the Aggies to handle as the game goes on as business has picked up for the Notre Dame rushing attack after a slow start.
