Ex-Notre Dame Standout Officially Retires from Pro Football
Former Notre Dame football standout Ade Ogundeji has called it an NFL career. Ogundeji announced his retirement on Sunday after spending the last four seasons with the Atlanta Falcons and then Pittsburgh Steelers.
Ogundeji didn't play in a game for Notre Dame during his true freshman season, and only played in five his second year. By his third he began to breakout and become a playmaker as a linebacker on the Notre Dame defense, though.
A member of both the 2018 and 2020 College Football Playoff teams at Notre Dame, Ogundeji recorded 80 tackles and 13 sacks during his time with the Fighting Irish. He also forced six fumbles during his Notre Dame career, three of which came in 2019.
After his time at Notre Dame, Ogundeji was drafted in the fifth round by the Atlanta Falcons. He appeared in 16 games, starting 11 as a rookie before starting 16 games for the Falcons in 2022. An injury during training camp sidelined him for the 2023 season, however, and he'd be cut by the Falcons last spring.
Ogundeji was signed to the Steelers practice squad last season, getting bumped up to the active roster in October. It was short lived though as he was released halfway through December.
All the best to the former Walled Lake Central High School (Michigan) star as he enters the next chapter.