In 24 Hours, Notre Dame’s Rival Suffers Huge Setback in Recruiting
As Notre Dame prepares for senior day against Virginia on Saturday, the Irish have their eyes set on the College Football Playoff.
Entry to that would of course require Notre Dame to win its final three games and the likely toughest of those is the Nov. 30 trip to USC.
USC is also in the third year of their head coach, Lincoln Riley, but things haven't gone swimmingly for the Trojans this fall. USC sits just 4-5 on the year and has to win two of three remaining games against Nebraska, UCLA, and Notre Dame to become bowl eligible.
USC Struggles on Field Seemingly Hurting Recruiting
When you're a big time program like USC, struggles on the field won't be tolerated for long.
Head coach Lincoln Riley is dealing with that now as his seat has only got warmer as the days have gotten shorter.
The last two days however have seen Riley and USC suffer more losses, even though the Trojans haven't played a game. That's because two of USC's top recruits in the 2025 have flipped their commitments to elsewhere in short order.
Four-star edge rusher Hayden Lowe announced he was flipping his commitment from USC to Miami on Wednesday. The 6-4 Lowe chose Miami over USC, despite being from the Trojans backyard in Westlake Village, California. Lowe had been ranked as USC's second-highest commitment in the class according to 247Sports.
Thursday morning brought more bad news for the Trojans as Georgia product Shamar Arnoux, announced his commitment flip to Auburn. Arnoux doesn't bring nearly the same recruiting hype as Lowe, but the Trojans have seen two de-commitments in short order.
As it stands now, USC ranks 13th in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings for 2025 with 21 commitments who average a prospect grade of 90.91.
Notre Dame is a nose behind USC currently checking in 14th with 24 commitments that average a 90.38 grade.
The Irish and Trojans are set to battle for the Jeweled Shillelagh on Nov. 30 in Los Angeles with the kickoff time yet to be announced.