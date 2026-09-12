It was a rout in South Bend to start the home schedule of the season as Notre Dame obliterated Rice, 52-0.



Notre Dame started the scoring in just 14 seconds after a massive hit from safety Adon Shuler knocked the ball free, and Boubacar Traore scooped it up, giving the Fighting Irish an early lead.

That play would be a sign of things to come as Notre Dame was never seriously challenged (as expected) and moved to 2-0 for just the second time in five seasons under Marcus Freeman.



Michigan State also improved to 2-0 this weekend, and comes to Notre Dame next Saturday night. Before that though, a quick look at the most telling numbers from Notre Dame's 52-0 victory over Rice.

5 Forced Fumbles

It started early, as Notre Dame forced a fumble and returned it for a touchdown on just the second play from scrimmage Saturday, and continued all the way until Rice's final possession, when a late forced fumble helped ensure the shutout.



Notre Dame forced five fumbles on the day against Rice, recovering four of them. Yes, its a team that Notre Dame has severely more talent than, but we've seen these games be interesting and close far too many times in recent years.

0 Points Allowed - Shut Out

More credit to the Notre Dame defense, as it pitched its first shutout since a snowy Saturday afternoon against Boston College back on November 19, 2022, 44-0. The 52-0 victory was an entire domination, as expected, but the domination was more than just the 52-0 final score.



Notre Dame also outgained Rice 478-128 on the day and averaged 7.3 yards per play to Rice's 2.7 yards per play.

12 Players with Receptions

Notre Dame threw the ball all over the yard Saturday and perhaps even more impressive than the 360 yards it combined to throw for, 12 wide receivers caught the 25 passes that made up those yards.



Jordan Faision, Jerome Bettis, Jr., Jaden Greathouse, Micah Gilbert, Logan Saldate, Elijah Burress, Matt Jeffery, Mylan Graham, Devin Fitzgerald, Kedren Young, Cooper Flanagan, and Nolan James, Jr. all caught passes for Notre Dame - symbolic of the showing many of the starters had, whie highlighting the reps many of the reserves were able to get.

3.7 Yards Per Carry

As nice as the final score was at the end of the game, Notre Dame didn't do what felt like a whole lot in the running game. Nolan James, Jr. rushed for a pair of touchdowns, but Notre Dame totaled just 118 yards on 32 attempts rushing the ball - an average of just 3.7 yards per carry.



While Notre Dame didn't allow a tackle for loss all day, that makes the big-play ability of this running game feel just as low as it did a week ago.

12.7 Yards Per Pass

For as unimpressive as the run game was Saturday, the passing game was the opposite. Not only did it distribute the ball to those 12 receivers, but Notre Dame was able to pull off chunk play after chunk play when doing so.



CJ Carr played just one possession into the second half, but averaged 12.7 yards per pass attempt, throwing four touchdowns, and having just four incomplete pass attempts, all afternoon.