For the first time since last November, Notre Dame is set to play an actual game inside its home venue of Notre Dame Stadium.



The 2026 home-opener doesn't offer a marquee opponent like last season's did against Texas A&M, but that hasn't mattered much for Notre Dame in Week 2 recently.



The Fighting Irish have lost at home to not just the Aggies in Week 2, but also Northern Illinois and Marshall since Marcus Freeman took over as head coach.

Rice brings a unique offense but shouldn't be much of a threat to the championship-minded Fighting Irish.



Here's why you don't have to worry about an upset, and why Notre Dame rolls to 2-0.

Notre Dame's Loaded Defense

Notre Dame's defense is flat-out loaded and played the run extremely well last week against Wisconsin. It didn't allow a rush of more than eight yards against the Badgers, who clearly had better athletes than the ones Rice will bring to Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday.

Notre Dame defensive lineman Tionne Gray (0) celebrates after making a tackle for loss against Wisconsin on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Notre Dame won the game, 41-13. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For Rice to keep this interesting for more than a couple of possessions, it needs to have long drives and eat clock. Good luck getting that to happen against this Notre Dame defense that allowed just 2.2 yards per carry a week ago.

Rice's Funky Offense

Rice brings a unique offense to South Bend as it runs an option out of the shotgun. It's cool to play on the video game, but it has its own issues when its playing a team like Notre Dame. What happens when the Irish get up a few scores, and Rice is forced to pass?



Notre Dame has beaten Navy by a combined score of 142-27 over the last three meetings. It may not be the Navy offense exactly, but for conversational reasons, it'll have a similar outcome.

Notre Dame Fixed O-Line Issues

The game changed last Sunday when Notre Dame inserted veteran Sullivan Absher at right guard in the second half. What was a somewhat leaky and far-from-dominant offensive line turned into a world-beating one almost immediately.



There won't be the same learning curve this week and the Notre Dame running game will get going in a big way early as a result.

Good Luck Stopping CJ Carr

Not that it mattered in terms of the final score, but some were upset that CJ Carr didn't chuck the ball downfield against Wisconsin. Notre Dame won 41-13 so I don't get what the big deal was about, but I'm sure those were heard.

Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr (13) waits to call the snap during the first half of a NCAA football game against Wisconsin at Lambeau Field on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, in Green Bay, WI. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Not that it will have to in order to win, but Notre Dame will start by pounding the ball early Saturday, which in turn will open up the passing game. Expect CJ Carr's numbers to reflect that even if he only attempts 15 passes all afternoon.

Talent Discrepancy

When David beat Goliath, he did so with a stone that he fired from a sling, nailing David in the forehead.



Rice is David here, and as we talked about regarding its offense, it's strong suit certainly isn't slinging anything.

Notre Dame has a roster that is as talented as nearly any in college football, with plenty who will play for years in the NFL.



Rice has one made up of a bunch of dudes who will be investment bankers in the next couple of years.

That matters by default, and when you add in the other factors stated above, Saturday is going to get ugly early as Notre Dame moves to 2-0 and starts thinking about its rekindled rivalry with Michigan State.