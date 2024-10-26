Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Routs Navy: Top Social Media Reactions to the Big Win

Irish eyes are smiling after a dominating victory over Navy on Saturday

Nick Shepkowski

Oct 26, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Kedren Young (21) celebrates a rushing touchdown during the second half against the Navy Midshipmen at MetLife Stadium.
Oct 26, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Kedren Young (21) celebrates a rushing touchdown during the second half against the Navy Midshipmen at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Notre Dame set the tone early and delivered often Saturday in its dominating 51-14 victory over Navy on Saturday.

The win was by no means an upset, but did silence a couple of naysayers who picked against Notre Dame during the week.

Notre Dame now sits at 7-1 and enters an off week before starting its November push to the College Football Playoff on Nov. 9 against Florida State.

As you would expect after Notre Dame routed Navy to record its third victory over a ranked team this year, the Fighting Irish were on the receiving end of a lot of praise during and following the game. Below are some of the best social media reactions to Notre Dame's blowout win:

