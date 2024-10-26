Notre Dame Routs Navy: Top Social Media Reactions to the Big Win
Irish eyes are smiling after a dominating victory over Navy on Saturday
In this story:
Notre Dame set the tone early and delivered often Saturday in its dominating 51-14 victory over Navy on Saturday.
The win was by no means an upset, but did silence a couple of naysayers who picked against Notre Dame during the week.
Notre Dame now sits at 7-1 and enters an off week before starting its November push to the College Football Playoff on Nov. 9 against Florida State.
As you would expect after Notre Dame routed Navy to record its third victory over a ranked team this year, the Fighting Irish were on the receiving end of a lot of praise during and following the game. Below are some of the best social media reactions to Notre Dame's blowout win:
Notre Dame Football Account
Notre Dame Naysayers Beware
A Great Win for Notre Dame
Tag the Talking Heads
Ultimate Backfires
Navy's Lack of Turnovers...Until Today
Here Come the Irish!
Notre Dame Football - The Real Deal?
Notre Dame Erasing Doubts From Northern Illinois Disaster?
Dick Vitale is Happy with Dominating Irish Win
Career High Days for Several Notre Dame Defenders
