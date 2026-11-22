And just like that, the home part of Notre Dame's regular season is done, after beating SMU 24-3 on Saturday night and moving to 10-1 on the year.



A win next week means Notre Dame returns to the College Football Playoff, and after how things went Saturday, that could mean a first-round bye for the Fighting Irish.



While a win over Syracuse is still required next week for that to come true, Saturday night was showing where Notre Dame was in complete control.

Injuries Galore for Notre Dame

Notre Dame wound up convincingly winning the game, but at one point it was starting to look like it was an emergency room on the Fighting Irish sideline.



Standout safety Luke Talich went down on the first possession of the game and the following one saw star cornerback Leonard Moore have to head to the locker room.



Senior wide receiver Jaden Greathouse also went down to injury after hauling in a 62-yard first-half reception.



It made senior night a bit bittersweet despite Notre Dame being in overwhelming control throughout the night.



Here's to hoping that some good news comes from what we witnessed on Saturday night.

Boubacar Traore Was Everywhere

Speaking to Notre Dame radio analyst Mike Golic earlier this week, he shared how Notre Dame now has numerous pass rushers who regularly win in one-and-one battles, naming edge Boubacar Traore by name.



Traore had an outstanding all around night for Notre Dame, recording six tackles total, 2.5 of which were for loss, and making his precense felt in pass coverage as well.



If Notre Dame ends up getting a first-round bye and not hosting a College Football Playoff game, Traore's final game at Notre Dame Stadium was among his very best.

Jordan Faison Puts on a Show

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The same can be said for former walk-on Jordan Faison, as the standout wide receiver had one of his best games in blue and gold in his regular season finale at Notre Dame Stadium. Faison pulled in seven receptions for 109 yards, but none bigger than his all-time touchdown grab to extend the first half lead.

JORDAN FAISON WITH A STUNNING ONE-HANDED TD CATCH! 🤯



📺 Notre Dame Football on NBC & Peacock pic.twitter.com/0xXpTBGTwH — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) November 22, 2026

Second Half Run Game Puts Things Away

Two weeks ago, Notre Dame had trouble putting Miami away despite holding a three-score advantage in the second half. Miami's defensive line didn't allow that to happen, keeping it a game until the very last play.



No such problem was had on Saturday as Notre Dame's run game erupted after a somewhat slow start in the first half.



Each week that goes by sees Nolan James, Jr. turn into an even more physical runner, as he hands out punishment to tacklers in impressive fashion.



It wound up being a night that Notre Dame put up 152 rushing yards to the 111 SMU totaled, 70 of which came on a single run on the first possession of the game.

Unbeaten at Home in Regular Season

For the first time under Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame accomplished something that had become somewhat the norm under Brian Kelly.



Notre Dame wrapped up a perfect record at Notre Dame Stadium for the first regular season since 2020.



After losing in Week 2 to Georgia in 2017, Notre Dame didn't lose in South Bend again until October of the 2021 season.



Is Freeman's version of Notre Dame about to go on a run similiar to that?