Weather in South Bend in late November can be a real bear, but this Saturday's Senior Day affair against SMU will feature some of the best weather Notre Dame fans could hope for at this point in the season.



The sun will be down by the time the ball kicks off just after 7:30 p.m. ET, but the conditions will be about as perfect as you could ask.



AccuWeather calls for the temperature to dip down to 52 degrees Saturday night, which, by South Bend standards in late November, is nothing short of a gift.

2008 Senior Day vs Syracuse

The two coldest sporting events I've ever attended were at Notre Dame Stadium in November, I'm fairly sure.



2008's Senior Day disaster against Syracuse, when an already-fired Greg Robinson led the Orange to an upset over Notre Dame as snowballs reigned down on the Fighting Irish sideline was bad enough.



Then add in a thick layer of snow that had fallen across northern Indiana the night before and was frozen too solid to shovel away.



Put it altogether and it was as miserable of experience as attending a Notre Dame game can be.

2014's Frigid Affair, Loss, Against Northwestern

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The other coldest was in 2014, another heartbreaking loss by the hosts.



Playing Northwestern on November 15, northern Indiana had been blanketed by roughly a foot of snow just days before. The stadium was again packed with snow on a day that saw temperatures in the mid-20s at kickoff.



Notre Dame fumbling away a late lead and ultimately losing as a significant favorite only made the experience worse.



Being with my then-future ex-wife, a Northwestern grad herself, only made that experience worse.

Notre Dame's Domination of Senior Day

Notre Dame is looking to win on its 10th straight Senior Day this Saturday, as Marcus Freeman is yet to coach the Fighting Irish in a close Senior Day contest.



Since 2017, Notre Dame has won nine straight Senior Day contests, outscoring opponents by a combined score of 400-86 (44.4-9.5 average score).

Since Freeman took over as head coach in 2022, Notre Dame's Senior Day dominance has only increased.



In that time, Notre Dame has outscored opponents 194-28 (48.5-7 average score).



That was enhanced by last year's 70-7 victory over Syracuse, but Notre Dame hasn't played a Senior Day contest closer than its 35-14 win over Virginia in 2024 under Freeman.



Despite battling for mega-recruit Tim Brown back in the eighties, Notre Dame and SMU don't have much of a history together. This will be Notre Dame's first contest against SMU since back in 1989, when Lou Holtz's Fighting Irish routed the Mustangs, 59-6.