Notre Dame’s Baffling Running Back Usage: Breaking Down the Problem
Notre Dame has had some stud running backs over the years and this year is no different. Sophomore Jeremiyah Love and junior Jadarian Price represent two of the more explosive backs in the country.
Through two games we have seen Price rip off a 40+ yard touchdown run against A&M and Love hit paydirt on a 34-yard touchdown against NIU in what was the only explosive play that comes to mind from this past Saturday.
Love is Notre Dame's most explosive player on offense regardless of position and that was showcased Saturday when he hurdled a man in style.
Surely after this touchdown run that gave Notre Dame the lead, he would get the ball more. Right?
It would be a great idea to get him more touches and salt the game away on the ground after what was an awful performance all-around. Right?
Maybe Love or Price breaks one, since throwing the ball is NOT working and this game ends 24 or 28-16. Instead, Love touched the ball one time for the rest of the game and Price had only four total carries.
Leonard running the ball is part of the offense, sure, but even that really isn't working. Giving him the ball to allow him to pick up third-and-shorts is just fine. The designed QB runs throughout the game were strange and didn't work.
Give Love and Price the ball. It was the only thing that worked Saturday for a broken offense that is trying to open up and improve. The offensive line is a work in progress but has not been nearly as bad as initially advertised.
Moving forward, Purdue week specifically, Love and Price need to see at least 15 touches each. Do what it takes to beat Purdue and figure out the QB situation from week-to-week, I guess. Leonard needs to show much, much more this Saturday.
If he can't - RUN THE DAMN BALL.
