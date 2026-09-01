For the 13th time in program history, Notre Dame will play a Shamrock Series game this Sunday when it takes on Wisconsin at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.



Notre Dame is a perfect 12-0 in the traditional "home game on the road" that officially started back in 2009, even though the Fighting Irish have long found famous venues to play regular season games.

So which venues have been the best and might be worth returning to again?



And which should get a pass in the future?

Here are the very scientific ratings of Notre Dame's all-time Shamrock Series venues from worst to first.

No. 9 - Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas

Nov 12, 2016; San Antonio, TX, USA; A general view of the field before the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Army Black Knights at the Alamodome. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2-0 All-Time in Shamrock Series at Alamodome: 2009 vs. Washington State, 2016 vs. Army

Notre Dame has twice called the Alamodome in San Antonio home, with both games being blowout wins over the likes of Washington State and Army.



Is there any history to the Alamodome, though? I get the value of playing in Texas, but the "this is where Tim Duncan once called home" thing doesn't quite do it for me.



Returning to Texas feels like its only a matter of time for the Shamrock Series, but can it please be somewhere else than the Alamodome?

No. 8 - FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland

Nov. 12, 2011; Landover, MD, USA; The Notre Dame Fighting Irish celebrate after defeating the Maryland Terrapins 45-21 at FedEx Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1-0 all-time in Shamrock Series at FedEx Field: 2011 vs. Maryland

Notre Dame first introduced the alternate helmets in 2011's Shamrock Series against Maryland, but there is a reason the Irish have only returned there since to play Navy, and not for the Shamrock Series.



Washington, DC is a recruiting hotbed for talent, but FedEx Field is a dump. There is a reason the Washington professional football team (whatever it's called now) is leaving it fairly soon.

7. Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

Notre Dame players take the field for the Notre Dame-Syracuse NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at Yankee Stadium in New York City. The Irish will play again at the home of the Yankees again on Nov. 23, 2024 against Army. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

3-0 all-time at Yankee Stadium in Shamrock Series: 2010 vs. Army, 2018 vs. Syracuse, and 2024 vs. Army

I understand the history of Notre Dame football in Old Yankee Stadium, and the fact that the historic venue is long gone.



I also understand from experience that the last thing they try and put on your mind at the new Yankee Stadium is the sporting event happening directly in front of you.



Couple that with a neighborhood that offers nothing and I'm good with Notre Dame football not returning to the Bronx for a long while.



The fact Notre Dame has had three Shamrock Series games there since 2010 should only encourage finding a different venue, even if its in New York City.

6. Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

Sep 13, 2014; Indianapolis, IN, USA; The Purdue Boilermakers kick off to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1-0 in Shamrock Series all-time at Lucas Oil Stadium: 2014 vs. Purdue

I can't state how much I love Indianapolis as an events town. I grew up in the far south suburbs of Chicago and think Indy blows the Windy City out of the water for events.



I mean, how many other places can you leave your hotel room in December, walk inside the entire way to dinner, and then to a football game, and never have to be outside?

Indianapolis as an events town kicks it up the list, but the lack of history at Lucas Oil Stadium keeps its ceiling limited. I'm fine with Notre Dame returning one day, but certainly wouldn't consider myself thrilled to see it come back.

5. AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Tim Brown walks off the field after the coin toss during the Shamrock Series game between Notre Dame and Arizona State on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2013, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

1-0 all-time in Shamrock Series at AT&T Stadium: 2013 vs. Arizona State

"Jerry World" was still fairly new when Notre Dame hosted Arizona State there in 2013 and a highly competitive game. NFL stadiums largely don't carry the same history as MLB venues, but this one was special as it was Notre Dame's first trip there.



AT&T Stadium isn't as modern or unique as it once was which takes away a lot of the thrill of going there, but I'd much rather see a game here in the future than the previously mentioned Alamodome.

4. Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

Oct. 6, 2012; Chicago, IL, USA; Fireworks explode over Soldier Field after the Notre Dame Fighting Irish defeated the Miami Hurricanes 41-3. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2-0 all-time in Shamrock Series at Soldier Field: 2012 vs. Miami and 2021 vs. Wisconsin

Chicago plays a major role in the history of Notre Dame football both from a players standpoint, but also for massive games that were played at Soldier Field. Notre Dame has played there just four times since the Bears moved in from Wrigley Field, with just two of those being Shamrock Series games.

I hate getting to Soldier Field when you're in Chicago and the seating is limited compared to Notre Dame Stadium, which is just over an hour down the road, but once you're in your seat the place is pretty legit and the program's history in the city only adds to that.

3. Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts

Nov 21, 2015; Boston, MA, USA; Fireworks go off over at Fenway Park during the National Anthem before the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Boston College Eagles. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1-0 all-time at Fenway Park in Shamrock Series: 2015 vs. Boston College

Brian Kelly's Boston roots probably had more to do with Notre Dame playing this game at Fenway Park than anything, but its hard to argue against one of the most iconic sports venues in the world. I don't know if Notre Dame will ever return to Fenway Park and I don't really think it needs to. Honestly, I'd rather see a game at Wrigley Field than Fenway again, but that doesn't take away from the 2015 game being a special one.



Even if Deshone Kizer couldn't stop throwing interceptions that night.

2. Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Oct 8, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; A general view of Allegiant Stadium between the third and fourth quarter of the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the BYU Cougars. | USA TODAY Sports

1-0 all-time in Shamrock Series at Allegiant Stadium: 2022 vs. BYU

Like I said about AT&T Stadium earlier, Allegiant Stadium is that in the NFL, now. Couple it with Las Vegas emerging as a sports town after sports betting is no longer frowned upon the same way, and 2022 was special in terms of the Shamrock Series.



It also didn't hurt that it wound up being one of the more exciting games in the series, all-time.



I would bet on the event returning to Las Vegas before long, but hopefully Notre Dame makes its way to play in Allegiant Stadium again long before that.

1. Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

Apr 23, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; A statue of Vince Lombardi at Lambeau Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alright, the game hasn't taken place yet but when I picture what the Shamrock Series should be, this is it.



Yes, I'd prefer to see Notre Dame and Wisconsin play on one another campuses, but if that can't happen, Soldier Field and Lambeau are about as good of combination as you can ask for.

No NFL venue has more history or has modernized itself nearly as well as Lambeau Field. There is also no NFL team that has a history that matches the story of Notre Dame football quite like the Green Bay Packers.



I'm always excited to go see Notre Dame football in person, but there is something extra special about going to see this one on Sunday night.