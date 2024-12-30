Notre Dame's Full Embrace Of Shane Gillis Represents Something Bigger
Notre Dame has a new, fresh feel under Marcus Freeman's leadership
Plenty has been written and said about Notre Dame's modern vibe under Marcus Freeman. His unassuming and approachable yet intense personality combined with his relentless work ethic has begun to take root around the Irish program.
Notre Dame Football is fun again. It has attitude again. It plays with an edge to it that has been missing for decades. Most importantly, the Irish are winning games as evidenced by the team collecting its first CFP win under Freeman.
While everyone around Notre Dame wants more, winning the first CFP game in Irish history at home is itself a feat for the Irish history books, thick ones I might add. But the modernization of the Irish program now goes beyond just the on-field happenings and is now drifting into the world of pop culture. This is where Shane Gillis comes in.
Shane Gillis is becoming to Notre Dame what Matthew McConaughey is to Texas
Shane Gillis, one of the hottest comedians in the world right now, is a Notre Dame fan. Well before he roasted Coach Cignetti and took shots at the SEC and Nick Saban live on TV, he was seen in the Notre Dame locker room celebrating the Irish's big victory over Texas A&M all the way back in week one.
This level of inclusivity to all things behind the scenes with the Notre Dame program suggests that Gillis is fully vetted and approved as a Notre Dame ambassador. For an institution such as Notre Dame, who from the outside appears "stuffy" or "uppity" at times, this is quite the culture shift.
While this may seem over the top to some, I truly feel that this kind of culture shift is intentional. The Notre Dame program is becoming more approachable, more modern, and more exciting and this kind of dynamic represents that shift. I think it's great to have a modern pop-culture celebrity on the Irish's side as we enter the modern era of Notre Dame Football.
This isn't my grandpa's Notre Dame, and I think that's a good thing. The Irish brand has felt stale for many years both on and off the field. Young personalities like Marcus Freeman and Shane Gillis represent the new guard of Notre Dame in pop culture all with the full backing of a younger-ish AD in Pete Bevacqua.
None of this guarantees Notre Dame its next championship trophy, but it does demonstrate Notre Dame's willingness to change with the times, something it has been hesitant to do in past regimes.
