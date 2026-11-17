What do you get when you mix together a future Heisman Trophy winner, high school principal, bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken, and a broom closet?



One heck of a college football recruiting story that needs to be re-shared the week of Notre Dame and SMU meeting for the first time in nearly 40 years - that's what.



To this day, Tim Brown remains the most recent Notre Dame player to win the Heisman Trophy, but before he wound up playing in South Bend, his hometown SMU pursued him heavily.



This was at the peak of SMU's "Pony Excess," when it was illegally recruiting and paying players left and right, as it ultimately received the infamous "death penalty".

Tim Brown's Epic Recruiting Story to SMU

Brown was a guest on the ItsJustJP Show and discussed what wound up being an epic recruiting trip to SMU, which began with a car ride from his high school principal.



"I'm walking home my junior year and all of a sudden a car pulls up and it's my high school principal," said Brown. "I didn't know that he was an SMU grad and still working with the football program.



"He takes me to SMU and they obviously knew I was coming," said Brown. "They had Kentucky Fried Chicken and that's a big part of the story."

Brown notes that it wasn't an official visit by any means and that it didn't take long for him to realize it wasn't legal whatsoever for him to be meeting with the SMU coaches like he was.



"All of a sudden there's a knock on the door, secretary comes in and whispers in the coach's ear, and all the blood leaves his face," added Brown. "They come back, 'Hey Tim, uh, we need to put you in a broom closet."

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"They put me in the closet and hand me the bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken and I'm eating the chicken and I hear the coach say, 'I would never illegally recruit anybody!'



"Who had came to the door was the guy who was investigating, Dale Hansen, who was investigating the whole deal."

Tim Brown Wanted to Attend SMU

"That's when I knew that this thing was next level," said Brown. "I had to be very careful about what I do and who I did it with and the whole deal, but I'll never forget that story because it could have changed a whole lot of things.



"I wanted to go to SMU, I wanted to stay home and play and they're a great academic school and obviously at that time they were a good football team so I wanted to be there and that just took them off the map."

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thoughts

What is the trickle down effect if Tim Brown doesn't attend Notre Dame?



It clearly doesn't have the 1987 Heisman Trophy winner, but does it go a step further, and does the Lou Holtz era at Notre Dame skyrocket like it did immediately following Brown's Heisman run?



Notre Dame won its most recent national championship a year later, when Brown was in his rookie year with the Raiders, but is the tone set the same and the momentum for the program enough to win the recruiting battles it wound up winning later on with Holtz if Brown never wears blue and gold?