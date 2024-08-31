Is Notre Dame Sending a Sneaky Message with Its Song Selection?
Reading between the Irish lines paints an interesting picture
Ever since Marcus Freeman took over as Irish head coach, Notre Dame's social media operation has been taken to another level.
Everything they do is now modern, creative and has top-notch graphics, music, and editing. There have been major upgrades in this area across the board.
On the day the team began their journey to Texas, the team's official twitter account posted a hype video of the players featuring the 1988 hip hop song "You Gots To Chill" by artists EPMD. This song certainly has a catchy beat, but that's not what caught my attention.
Is Notre Dame sending subtle message to the country?
It isn't lost on me that this song was released in 1988, which also happens to be the last year Notre Dame won a national championship. Random coincidence? Possibly. A throwback to the future? Notre Dame fans would like to think so.
Additionally, the title of the song Notre Dame from the 1980s makes me wonder if this is a response to all of the noise during the massive buildup to this game.
Maybe this song is the team's way of letting the media and fans know they feel confident in themselves and are fine letting those on the outside stress out about the game more than they are.
Or maybe the Texas A&M game is Strictly Business.
