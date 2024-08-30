Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M Predictions: Expert SI Staff Insights and Analysis
In the voice of former Notre Dame Stadium public address announcer Mike Collins:
"AND NOW, IT IS TIME!"
We've been waiting for this since the clocked hit 0:00 in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on December 29 of last year.
Notre Dame plays a football game on Saturday and man alive is it a doozy to start.
The Irish travel to Texas A&M to take on a revamped Aggies squad in the biggest game of college football's opening weekend.
Win and 12-0 and the home College Football Playoff game that comes with it looks like a real possibility.
Lose and it'll be 11 games of hanging on for said home CFP game.
So what happens Saturday night under the lights in College Station?
Here is what the Notre Dame on Sports Illustrated staff has to say:
Pete Fiutak
I’ll be surprised by nothing with this.
The Texas A&M defensive front should take over for stretches, QB Conner Weigman and the Aggie attack will be efficient - but not explosive - and this being played in College Station is a big deal.
If we’re talking later about how Notre Dame looked amazing and ripped through the Aggie O with a brilliant defensive performance, yeah … it’s totally possible. But sheepishly going with A&M in a tough fight.
Texas A&M 24, Notre Dame 20
Jeff Feyerer
It is hurting my fingers to type this right now, but while I would love to be wrong about Notre Dame’s opening game in College Station, I believe it’s going to be a long night for the Irish.
They are rolling into a daunting environment with one of the least experienced offensive lines in school history against one of the best pass rushes in the nation led by defensive ends Nic Scourton and Shemar Turner which I believe amounts to sticking your head into the mouth of a hungry lion.
In the lead up to this game, I have not once thought, “what if A&M puts up a lot of points on the Irish defense” because I don’t believe there’s a chance that can happen. But do I think Notre Dame’s offense can put up enough points to win the game? This is where Riley Leonard’s experience and savvy should play a role. They certainly could run the ball effectively enough to negate the Aggies’ pass rush as well. But asking the young group up front to play well enough to secure a win against a good SEC opponent on the road is a whole other level.
Again, I’d love to be wrong. And I’ve been wrong before...once or twice, even.
Texas A&M 20, Notre Dame 16
Nathan Erbach
I am not overly confident Notre Dame wins this game, and yet, I have them winning somewhat comfortably in the final score. I think it should be a low scoring game, but the Irish have more fire power on offense to consistently move the ball and make the A&M defense really work hard. Riley Leonard and the Notre Dame rushing attack will prove to be too much as they are able to keep the clock rolling in the fourth quarter.
Notre Dame 24, Texas A&M 16
Mason Plummer
This game is tight throughout, with Notre Dame scoring a late touchdown to push the lead to eight with a minute or two left.
It will come down to the offense needing to make a big drive to push the game to a touchdown and two-point conversion try and the defense forces a huge stop as time ticks away to ice Texas A&M in College Station.
This Notre Dame team simply has too much veteran leadership, specifically on defense, to not come away with a win. Notre Dame and Marcus Freeman need this one more than Mike Elko in Year 1. The Irish battle 105,000+ and start the season 1-0.
Notre Dame 24, Texas A&M 16
John Kennedy
Marcus Freeman’s third Irish team will be his deepest and most talented by far and it will be tested as a tough matchup at Texas A&M looms to open the season. Notre Dame’s defense will be as advertised and will hold its own while the Irish offense does just enough under the legs of Riley Leonard and Jeremiyah Love to gain a hard-fought win. Notre Dame wins the turnover battle, gets a big special teams play, and overcomes their offensive line concerns and the 12th man for a huge win.
Notre Dame 24, Texas A&M 16
Nick Shepkowski
Like Marcus Freeman in the photo, I'm not sure what I'm looking at above, either.
In complete transparency what I do for staff picks is have each staff member email me separately as to not have one person's prediction influence another person's. And with that way of working we came up with three final scores being the EXACT same.
In case you're wondering, Notre Dame to win by a final score of 24-16 pays out at 250-1 on Fan Duel. Get in now on that?!
Anyway, as for my prediction...
Earlier this week when predicting each game of the season I was leaning Texas A&M. I haven't stopped thinking about this game all summer and gone back and forth so it shouldn't be surprised I did it one last time.
What unit do I trust most to produce Saturday night?
That would be Notre Dame's defense to keep Texas A&M from putting a whole lot of points on the scoreboard. As long as it's not pick-six or turnover city by the offense, Notre Dame should win this game. Just don't shoot itself in the foot early (see Miami in 2017, Michigan in 2019).
We've heard so much about Mike Elko and Collin Klein at Texas A&M but it's almost like Mike Denbrock being hired by Notre Dame has been overlooked.
The $2 million man shows he's worth every penny Saturday night and directs a Notre Dame offense in what will be a race to 20 points as the Irish defense performs like the top-five unit it has the potential to be nationally.
LET'S (explative removed) GO!
Notre Dame 20, Texas A&M 13
