First Snowfall of the Season Blankets Notre Dame Stadium – See the Photo
Notre Dame football has concluded the home slate of its 2024 regular season but if things go according to plan, the Fighting Irish will be back home a month from today playing host to a First Round College Football Playoff game.
With the way things have fallen in the College Football Playoff rankings, chances are great that if Notre Dame wins out, that a warm weather SEC team could very likely be coming to take on the Irish the week of Christmas.
Could the weather in South Bend and across much of the Midwest on Thursday be a sign of things to come for the College Football Playoff?
Notre Dame Stadium Gets First Snow of Season
Snow fell across the Midwest starting in spurts Wednesday night and as of Thursday morning, Notre Dame Stadium received its first dusting. Check out the photo below.
College Football Playoff and Midwest Weather on November 21, 2024:
Weather report from a handful of potential College Football Playoff team's home cities at 12:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 21:
University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, AL: Sunny and 57 degrees
University of Georgia, Athens, GA: Sunny and 54 degrees
University of Miami, Coral Gables, FL: Mostly sunny and 78 degrees
University of Mississippi, Oxford, MS: Sunny and 55 degrees
University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN: Mostly cloudy and 48 degrees
University of Texas, Austin, TX: Sunny and 64 degrees
Texas A&M University, College Station, TX: Sunny and 62 degrees
And now for those potential Midwest College Football Playoff Hosts:
Indiana University, Bloomington, IN: 33 degrees and clear
University of Notre Dame, South Bend, IN: 30 degrees and snow showers
Ohio State University, Columbus, OH: 34 degrees and cloudy
Penn State University, University Park, PA: 38 degrees and wintery mix
In case you need me this afternoon I'll be outside grilling brats for lunch in-between shovelings of the driveway in Chicago's Northwest suburbs.