I didn't want to do this, but I'll take the bait.



Yes, I've heard some of the national discussions about Notre Dame not having dynamic weapons like Texas and Ohio State do.



No, Notre Dame doesn't have anyone like Jeremiah Smith at wide receiver, and it doesn't have a running back like Jeremiyah Love or Jadarian Price from last year's squad.

That can be true, but thinking this team doesn't have guys who should scare the daylights out of others national championship-contending teams is just laughable.



If you're playing fantasy football, Notre Dame's offense probably wouldn't have anyone you take in the first round or two.



If you're playing actual football, though?



Beware of these and plenty more of guys.

Leonard Moore - Cornerback

Remember when USC fans said they were gonna “expose Leonard Moore” 😂 good times pic.twitter.com/2iFD2K3Ujr — The Domerlorian ☘️ (@Jaredsla) July 27, 2026

OK, Notre Dame doesn't have that one elite wide receiver that's going to go in the first round of any upcoming NFL drafts. It does have Leonard Moore, however, who barring injury, will be the first cornerback selected as soon as he declares for the draft.



Moore is the best cornerback in college football and is the easiest answer to an opponent having an elite wide receiving target.



Ask last year's Biletnikoff winner Makai Lemon of USC how going against Moore was.

Jaden Greathouse - Wide Receiver

If only Notre Dame had a wide receiver that could make a big play in a big game against a big-time opponent.



Oh wait, it does...

How often do you think about Jaden Greathouse absolutely snatching two Penn State players’ ankle, leaving them both on their butts in one play in a CFP Semifinal win for Notre Dame? pic.twitter.com/Lpjpje7UWp — College Football Watcher (@CFBWatcher) July 7, 2025

Jaden Greathouse against Penn State and Ohio State in the 2025 College Football Playoff: 13 receptions for 233 yards and three touchdowns.



Now, can he keep his hamstring healthy and be that guy for a full season?



He only had one reception against Wisconsin, but the game plan clearly called for less of him as a serious threat. I feel safe in assuming that will change at times throughout the year.

Anthonie Knapp - Left Guard

Alright, left guard isn't the sexiest position, I get it. You know what helps a running game though? And also helps keep a quarterback upright? And the downfield passing game?

Anthonie Knapp vs Wisconsin is the best W1 tape I've watched so far. Elite anchor & hand usage pic.twitter.com/0OS6spwMD2 — James Foster (@NoFlagsFilm) September 7, 2026

Notre Dame isn't hurting for standout offensive linemen but probably none are better at their position than Knapp, who moved inside after starting his college career at left tackle.



Knapp isn't going to get credit in the box score for scoring Notre Dame touchdowns this fall, but the Fighting Irish will score bunches of them in large part thanks to him - as there might not be a better interior offensive linemen in college football this fall.

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thoughts

On the day we find out that linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa is returning to the lineup, I could have made this list longer, but you get the point.



Notre Dame isn't a team that's built on flash. It's built to kick the daylights out of you for 60 minutes and prevent you from moving the ball down the field. It's not usually going to light up the scoreboard to start a game; instead, it will suffocate you like a giant blue-and-gold boa constrictor - exactly how things happened against Wisconsin in Week 1.

It might not be loaded with stars if you're looking to put together a championship-type fantasy football team, but it has plenty of talent that will match up with any other elite team you find in 2026.