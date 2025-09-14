Many are asking how this was missed.



Here’s why (and it’s not because of any grand conspiracy):



The still photo below shows the Umpire in the middle, who is the primary official, looking to his left. I can’t say why, but there is no reason for him to look that way.



It also… https://t.co/CbpJPjkOj9 pic.twitter.com/emrGrsYDnY