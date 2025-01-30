Notre Dame in the Super Bowl: Joe Theismann Saves the Day for Washington
Super Bowl 59 between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs is still 10 days away, but each day this time of year we pass the anniversary of a previous "big game".
January 30, 1983 saw the Washington Redskins square off against the Miami Dolphins in Super Bowl 17 in the Rose Bowl. That game is known for Washington running back John Riggins scoring the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter, but it was a former Notre Dame quarterback that nearly cost Riggins a chance at ever making that play - only to be the one that then allowed it.
Joe Theismann Saves Super Bowl 17 for Washington
Late in the third quarter, Washington was backed up into the shadow of its own goal posts. The Redskins trailed 17-13 when Theismann put a ball in the air, only to have it batted up. It was Theismann's quick thinking and alertness that saved the day for Washington that late-January evening in Pasadena. Check it out below.
Theismann completed 15 of 23 passes in Super Bowl 17, totaling 143 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. But perhaps the biggest play Theismann made that day was the one that only counted as a simple incomplete pass in the box score.
Theismann played at Notre Dame during the Ara Parseghian era and although its been a half-century since he wore the famed gold helmet, he still keeps a close tab on the Fighting Irish football team.