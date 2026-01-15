Notre Dame might not have started the transfer portal with much noise, or any for that matter, but it sure is closing the portal window with a bang loud enough for the rest of college football to hear.



After going over a week without a commitment in the portal, Notre Dame began to bring in a haul of talent this week.



A pair of big-time wide receivers from Ohio State in Quincy Porter and Mylan Graham committed, as did four different defensive players and a kicker.



Now, Notre Dame is trying to put the icing on the cake in the portal, as it looks to add a big time defensive lineman.

Notre Dame Zeroing In On Oregon Freshman

A crystal ball pick for Notre Dame to land Oregon defensive tackle Tionne Gray has been made at 247Sports by national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn. Notre Dame already has a commitment from defensive tackle Francis Brewu, previously of Pittsburgh, but desperately needs another able body in the middle of the defensive line.



Gray was part of Oregon's 2024 recruiting class when he entered the program as a four-star prospect according to 247Sports.



According to the same outlet, Gray ranks as the 17th overall prospect in the transfer portal this cycle, and the third-best defensive lineman. He played in 13 games for the Ducks this season, including all three Ducks playoff games.



Gray recorded 18 tackles on the year, including a pair of tackles for loss.



He checks in at 6-6, 336 pounds out of St. Louis, which has become a bit of a recruiting hot bed for Notre Dame in recent years as the likes of Kyren Williams, Jeremiyah Love,and Gabriel Rubio have all made their way from The Lou.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Tionne Gray (50) celebrates a blocked field goal during the second quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Steve Wiltfong and Pete Nakos of On3 also pick Gray to end up at Notre Dame, which would only enhance the Fighting Irish portal haul, which checks in with an elite rating overall.

Notre Dame's Overall Talent in Portal is Elite

Notre Dame has just more than a handful of commitments in the transfer portal and aren't going to be adding many more, which will keep it down in the overall team ratings.



However, the caliber of player Notre Dame is adding is the best of any team in the country.



At least, according to one source.



247Sports gives the Fighting Irish an overall team total of 42.26 points as of Wednesday night, the 15th best nationally. However, the average player ranking in the class for Notre Dame is 92.00. That's the best of any team and a full point-and-a-half higher than Texas, who ranks second.