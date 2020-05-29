IrishBreakdown
Notre Dame Lands Stanford Grad Transfer Running Back

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame has added a veteran to the backfield, landing Stanford graduate transfer Trevor Speights, who chose the Irish over Rice.

Speights was recruited to Stanford by current Notre Dame running backs coach Lance Taylor. A three-star recruit according to 247Sports and Rivals, Speights failed to make much of an impact with the Cardinal.

After redshirting in 2016, Speights rushed for 142 yards (3.9 YPC) in 2017 and 221 yards (3.7 YPC) in 2018. Speights comes to Notre Dame with just 363 career rushing yards and a 3.8 yards per carry average.

In 2018, Speights rushed for 87 yards on 11 carries against UC-Davis, but went for just 127 yards on 46 carries (2.7 YPC) against Power 5 opponents.

Speights reached the end zone just once in 19 games and caught seven passes for 54 yards.

He was expected to get more action in 2019 but ended up missing the entire season because of an injury.

Speights gives the Irish backfield another body, but what he adds to the backfield is a major question mark. Clearly Taylor thinks well of Speights, who did have impressive high school film, but he was less than impressive in a Cardinal uniform.

Notre Dame has a questionable running back depth chart, with a number of young players looking to take a big step this season. What we don't know yet is will Speights be able to stay healthy and regain his prep form, or will he remain an injury-prone light producer who takes much-needed snaps away from the young backs that need the work.

If Speights can return to his prep form it will give the Irish backfield a boost.

Comments (9)
No. 1-6
t13bru
t13bru

Matt0315
Matt0315

I dont get his move but maybe there is an injury or transfer that we don't know about yet.

IrishND88
IrishND88

This just screams Kelly. Has young talent on the roster and brings in an older player that has never accomplished much but he will supposedly add leadership to the room. Reminds me of 2017 when Cam Smith and Freddy canteen were brought in and played in front of two young players named Claypool and Boykin. I’ll never get Kelly’s refusal to let younger kids play in front of less talented older players. Frustrating! I hope I’m wrong on this and Speights lights it up.

mparrott84
mparrott84

This is all you need to know about this move...

'Notre Dame has added a veteran to the backfield, landing Stanford graduate transfer Trevor Speights, who chose the Irish over Rice.’

Irishfan11
Irishfan11

It seems like Kelly is trying to supplement poor recruiting by getting grad transfers. I understand a player here and there like Pryor and McCloud but this is getting ridiculous. In this case, I don’t see how this helps short term and certainly doesn’t benefit the program in the long run.

Matt0315
Matt0315

Speights also has 2 years of eligibility correct?

